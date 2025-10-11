Historic Upset! Namibia Defeats T20 World Cup Finalists In First-Ever Clash

When Nepal stunned the West Indies in a T20 series, many cricket fans believed it was the biggest upset in recent memory. However, an even greater shock soon followed.

In a thrilling finish, Namibia pulled off one of the biggest surprises in T20 cricket history by defeating South Africa. The dramatic match ended with Namibia sealing victory by smashing a boundary off the very last ball.

This marks only the second time South Africa have lost to an Associate nation - the previous instance being their upset loss to the Netherlands in 2022.

South Africa’s batting collapse

South Africa’s batting lineup completely collapsed against Namibia. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, their decision quickly backfired.

Quinton de Kock, coming out of retirement, was dismissed for just one run, while Reeza Hendricks scored only seven.

Luan-Dre Pretorius struggled throughout his 22-ball stay, managing just seven runs, and Jay Smith played a sluggish knock of 31 off 30 deliveries. Captain Donovan Ferreira could contribute only four runs. As a result, South Africa were restricted to 134 for 8 in their 20 overs. For Namibia, Ruben Trumpelmann starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Max Heingo picked up two crucial scalps.

🇳🇦 Namibia have created history!



They chased down 135 runs to beat South Africa in front of a packed home crowd in Windhoek!



It was their first-ever meeting against South Africa and also the grand opening of the Namibia Cricket Ground — what a dream day for Namibian cricket! pic.twitter.com/bQsd3neUXn — Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) October 11, 2025

Namibia Create History

Chasing a modest target, Namibia scripted history with a composed run chase. Wicketkeeper-batsman Zane Green anchored the innings brilliantly, remaining unbeaten on 30 off 23 balls, while Ruben Trumpelmann provided solid support with an unbeaten 11.

Malan Kruger contributed 18 runs, and skipper Gerhard Erasmus played a crucial knock of 21 to keep Namibia on course.

For South Africa, Nandre Burger and Andile Simelane picked up two wickets each, but their efforts weren’t enough to prevent a shocking defeat.