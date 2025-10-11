Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHistoric Upset! Namibia Defeats T20 World Cup Finalists In First-Ever Clash

Historic Upset! Namibia Defeats T20 World Cup Finalists In First-Ever Clash

The dramatic match ended with Namibia sealing victory by smashing a boundary off the very last ball.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 09:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

When Nepal stunned the West Indies in a T20 series, many cricket fans believed it was the biggest upset in recent memory. However, an even greater shock soon followed.

In a thrilling finish, Namibia pulled off one of the biggest surprises in T20 cricket history by defeating South Africa. The dramatic match ended with Namibia sealing victory by smashing a boundary off the very last ball.

This marks only the second time South Africa have lost to an Associate nation - the previous instance being their upset loss to the Netherlands in 2022.

South Africa’s batting collapse

South Africa’s batting lineup completely collapsed against Namibia. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, their decision quickly backfired.

Quinton de Kock, coming out of retirement, was dismissed for just one run, while Reeza Hendricks scored only seven.

Luan-Dre Pretorius struggled throughout his 22-ball stay, managing just seven runs, and Jay Smith played a sluggish knock of 31 off 30 deliveries. Captain Donovan Ferreira could contribute only four runs. As a result, South Africa were restricted to 134 for 8 in their 20 overs. For Namibia, Ruben Trumpelmann starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Max Heingo picked up two crucial scalps.

Namibia Create History

Chasing a modest target, Namibia scripted history with a composed run chase. Wicketkeeper-batsman Zane Green anchored the innings brilliantly, remaining unbeaten on 30 off 23 balls, while Ruben Trumpelmann provided solid support with an unbeaten 11.

Malan Kruger contributed 18 runs, and skipper Gerhard Erasmus played a crucial knock of 21 to keep Namibia on course.

For South Africa, Nandre Burger and Andile Simelane picked up two wickets each, but their efforts weren’t enough to prevent a shocking defeat.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 09:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
South Africa Namibia Namibia Defeats South Africa Namibia Vs South Africa
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Mr Prime Minister, You Are...': US Ambassador-Designate Brings Personal Message For Modi From Trump
'Mr Prime Minister, You Are...': US Ambassador-Designate Brings Personal Message For Modi From Trump
India
Trump Considers Modi Great, Personal Friend: US Envoy Meets PM
Trump Considers Modi Great, Personal Friend: US Envoy Meets PM
Cities
Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'
Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'
India
'Matter Of Coincidence': Madani Defends Absence of Women Journalists At Taliban Minister's Press Meet
'Matter Of Coincidence': Madani Defends Absence of Women Journalists At Taliban Minister's Press Meet
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget