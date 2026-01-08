Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: BCB vs ICC - What Are The Rules?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A fresh controversy has emerged in international cricket following withdrawal of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026.

In a related development, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed reluctance to participate in T20 World Cup 2026 in India, further complicating matters for International Cricket Council (ICC).

In this situation, both ICC and the BCB face limited options, and attention has turned to the governing rules and regulations.

ICC's Options

ICC's primary course of action is to insist that the T20 World Cup 2026 proceed as scheduled, ensuring cooperation from both BCCI and BCB.

Should Bangladesh refuse to play, ICC could declare a walkover, awarding points to the opposing teams.

Additional measures may include deducting points, imposing fines, or reducing Bangladesh's revenue share. In extreme cases, repeated non-compliance could even result in expulsion from the tournament.

The ICC also has the option of backchannel negotiations, including security audits and the implementation of enhanced protocols to address Bangladesh’s concerns.

BCB's Options

The Bangladesh Cricket Board, on the other hand, has fewer alternatives.

One option is to participate as scheduled after receiving adequate security assurances. They could also play while registering a symbolic protest, thereby earning points while making their stance known.

Refusal to play would mean loss of points and potential disciplinary action. Another avenue is to seek diplomatic support from ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to prevent similar conflicts in the future.

At present, BCB appears to have limited leverage, leaving compliance with ICC directives as the most feasible path forward.

Bangladesh's schedule in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh kicks off its 2026 T20 World Cup campaign in Group C, playing primarily in Kolkata and Mumbai. The Tigers open against the West Indies on February 7, followed by clashes with Italy (Feb 9), England (Feb 14), and a final group game against Nepal on February 17.