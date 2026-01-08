Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMustafizur Rahman Controversy: BCB vs ICC - What Are The Rules?

Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: BCB vs ICC - What Are The Rules?

ICC's primary course of action is to insist that the T20 World Cup 2026 proceed as scheduled, ensuring cooperation from both BCCI and BCB.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fresh controversy has emerged in international cricket following withdrawal of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026.

In a related development, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed reluctance to participate in T20 World Cup 2026 in India, further complicating matters for International Cricket Council (ICC).

In this situation, both ICC and the BCB face limited options, and attention has turned to the governing rules and regulations.

ICC's Options

ICC's primary course of action is to insist that the T20 World Cup 2026 proceed as scheduled, ensuring cooperation from both BCCI and BCB.

Should Bangladesh refuse to play, ICC could declare a walkover, awarding points to the opposing teams.

Additional measures may include deducting points, imposing fines, or reducing Bangladesh's revenue share. In extreme cases, repeated non-compliance could even result in expulsion from the tournament.

The ICC also has the option of backchannel negotiations, including security audits and the implementation of enhanced protocols to address Bangladesh’s concerns.

BCB's Options

The Bangladesh Cricket Board, on the other hand, has fewer alternatives.

One option is to participate as scheduled after receiving adequate security assurances. They could also play while registering a symbolic protest, thereby earning points while making their stance known.

Refusal to play would mean loss of points and potential disciplinary action. Another avenue is to seek diplomatic support from ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to prevent similar conflicts in the future.

At present, BCB appears to have limited leverage, leaving compliance with ICC directives as the most feasible path forward.

Bangladesh's schedule in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh kicks off its 2026 T20 World Cup campaign in Group C, playing primarily in Kolkata and Mumbai. The Tigers open against the West Indies on February 7, followed by clashes with Italy (Feb 9), England (Feb 14), and a final group game against Nepal on February 17.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mustafizur Rahman withdraw from IPL 2026?

The article states that Mustafizur Rahman's withdrawal from IPL 2026 has sparked a new controversy in international cricket.

What is the Bangladesh Cricket Board's stance on the T20 World Cup 2026?

The BCB has expressed reluctance to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 in India, which is causing complications for the ICC.

What are the potential consequences if Bangladesh refuses to play in the T20 World Cup 2026?

The ICC could declare a walkover, award points to opponents, deduct points, impose fines, or even expel Bangladesh from the tournament.

What are Bangladesh's opening matches in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Bangladesh will start their T20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies on February 7, followed by matches against Italy, England, and Nepal.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mustafizur Rahman T20 World Cup Bangladesh Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Mustafizur Rahman Controversy BCB Vs ICC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
World
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Police Crack Down After Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Sparks Unrest
Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget