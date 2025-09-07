Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: MS Dhoni Turns Action Hero With R Madhavan In 'The Chase'

WATCH: MS Dhoni Turns Action Hero With R Madhavan In 'The Chase'

The teaser promised a thrilling action ride, with Madhavan captioning it, “One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up – the chase begins.”

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On Sunday, Bollywood star R Madhavan surprised fans by dropping a teaser of Vasan Bala’s upcoming project The Chase on his social media.

The video created a buzz as it featured cricket legend MS Dhoni in a full-fledged role alongside Madhavan.

In the teaser, both appear as elite task force officers, armed and in uniform, ready for high-octane action. However, Madhavan did not reveal whether The Chase is a film, web series, or another format.

The teaser promised a thrilling action ride, with Madhavan captioning it, “One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up – the chase begins.”

Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

The clip went viral instantly, sparking fan discussions and confusion over Dhoni’s debut as an actor. While Dhoni has appeared in numerous commercials and even had a cameo in the Tamil film The Goat, this seems to be his first major on-screen role.

Even after retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Fans expect him to feature again in IPL 2026, even as his possible acting career begins to take shape.

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, has not announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is expected to extend his career into the 2026 season.

Reports suggest that Dhoni has been preparing to remain fit and continue leading CSK, keeping fans’ hopes alive for at least one more edition.

Having guided the franchise to multiple IPL titles, Dhoni’s presence remains crucial both on and off the field. Unless he makes an official statement, fans can expect to see him in yellow during IPL 2026.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
R Madhavan MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Movie The Chase MS Dhoni The Chase

