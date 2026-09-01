MS Dhoni's Alleged Relationships Before He Married Sakshi

MS Dhoni has remained one of the most recognizable figures in world cricket, with his achievements as a captain and his famously composed personality earning him a massive following. Away from the cricket field, however, his personal life has also been a regular subject of public interest.

Before Dhoni married Sakshi in 2010, his name was linked to a number of women in media reports. While several rumours made headlines over the years, Dhoni never publicly confirmed most of the alleged relationships.

Raai Laxmi

South Indian actress Raai Laxmi was among the names most prominently associated with Dhoni. Reports suggested that the two became close around 2008 and 2009 and were seen together on multiple occasions.

Years later, Laxmi spoke about their relationship and referred to it as a "scar" in her life. Despite the attention surrounding their association, the two eventually went their separate ways.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was another celebrity whose name was linked with Dhoni. Their alleged relationship became a talking point in the media, particularly after Dhoni acknowledged that he had a crush on the actress.

MS Dhoni was also reportedly excited about Padukone's film Om Shanti Om. Some reports claimed that he had even asked Shah Rukh Khan for a special screening of the movie. Despite the speculation, neither Dhoni nor Padukone officially confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Asin

Dhoni was also rumoured to have been close to actress Asin, best known for her role in Ghajini. The two had professional links through a clothing brand, and reports about their friendship began to attract attention.

Speculation increased after Dhoni was reportedly spotted at Asin's residence in 2010. However, there was never any official confirmation that the two were romantically involved. Dhoni went on to marry Sakshi later that year.

Preeti Simoes

Television producer Preeti Simoes was another name that appeared in reports surrounding Dhoni's personal life before his marriage. Simoes, who has worked on popular comedy television shows, was known to share a friendship with the former India captain.

Their equation led to speculation about a possible relationship, although reports also described the pair as close friends rather than romantic partners.

Dhoni and Sakshi’s marriage

Amid the various rumours surrounding his personal life, Dhoni eventually found his life partner in Sakshi. The couple got married on July 4, 2010, in a private ceremony.

Since then, Dhoni and Sakshi have remained one of the most recognizable couples associated with Indian cricket. While his name had been linked to Raai Laxmi, Deepika Padukone, Asin and Preeti Simoes before his marriage, it is worth noting that the reported relationships were never officially confirmed by Dhoni himself.