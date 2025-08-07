Mohammed Siraj's DSP Salary: What He Earns, What May Change With 8th Pay Commission

India’s pace spearhead Mohammad Siraj delivered a stellar performance in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

His fiery spell in the final Test played a key role in India's victory, allowing them to level the series. Following his impactful bowling, Siraj has garnered significant attention and appreciation across the country.

Adding to his list of achievements, the Telangana government recently appointed Siraj as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in recognition of his contribution to Indian cricket.

This honorary position not only celebrates his success on the field but also raises curiosity around his government salary and how it might evolve with the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Current DSP Salary in Telangana

As a DSP, Siraj reportedly earns between ₹58,850 to ₹1,37,050 per month under the 7th Pay Commission.

In addition to this basic pay, he receives allowances such as HRA (House Rent Allowance), medical benefits, travel allowance, and other perks. The existing salary structure includes a fitment factor of 2.57.

How 8th Pay Commission Could Boost His Salary

With the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, it is anticipated that the fitment factor could be revised upward, potentially ranging between 3.0 and 3.5. If implemented, Siraj’s minimum monthly pay may exceed ₹80,000, while his maximum salary could reach around ₹1.85 lakh, excluding allowances. This would mark a significant rise in his government income.

Siraj’s Inspiring Journey

Mohammed Siraj’s path from the narrow lanes of Hyderabad to international cricket is nothing short of extraordinary. Coming from a modest background—his father was an auto-rickshaw driver and his mother a homemaker—he overcame economic hardships through perseverance and hard work. Today, he stands as not just a world-class fast bowler but also a role model for countless aspiring cricketers across India.

