Mohammed Shami Holds Unique Record No Other Indian Cricketer Has

On September 3, 2025, India’s premier fast bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates his 35th birthday. Born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh in 1990, Shami is widely regarded as one of the finest pacers in Indian cricket history.

Since making his international debut on January 6, 2013, Shami has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for India.

In Tests, he has claimed 229 wickets at an average of 27.71, including six five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/56. In ODIs, he has taken 206 wickets at an average of 24.05, and in T20Is, he has 27 wickets to his name.

Record-breaking ODI spell

Mohammed Shami holds the record for India’s best bowling performance in a single ODI innings. He set this during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium on November 15, 2023, taking 7 wickets for 57 runs in 9.5 overs.

Shami's victims included Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson, including the top five Kiwi batsmen. India won the match by 70 runs, securing a spot in the World Cup final.

The veteran has also been a key member of India’s 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad, further cementing his place as one of the country’s most successful pacers.

Top Records Across Formats

