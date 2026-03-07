Mohammad Amir’s Brutal Dig At Mohammad Kaif: 'Be Thankful To Dada’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom









The lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup Final has been marred by an "ugly" verbal spat between former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and ex-India batter Mohammad Kaif. What began as a technical critique of India's opening pair has spiraled into a deeply personal exchange of insults involving career statistics and historical legacies.

The feud intensified today, March 7, 2026, after Amir released a scathing video response to Kaif’s earlier dismissive remarks regarding the Pakistani bowler’s relevance.

The Root of the Conflict

The friction started when Amir repeatedly labeled India’s young opener, Abhishek Sharma, a "one-dimensional slogger" following his run of low scores in the tournament. Kaif, defending the Indian youngster, suggested that Amir only targets Indian players to "stay in the news" after Pakistan’s early exit from the 2024 and 2026 cycles.

Amir Hits Back: "Thank Sourav Ganguly"

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Amir questioned Kaif’s international pedigree, suggesting he was a "fielding specialist" who lacked true cricketing substance.

"I checked his stats; he played only 29 matches in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 103. I don't need attention by speaking about India. Mr. Kaif, I have played 350 T20s, you can check my stats. Moreover, I didn't play cricket just because of my fielding. I played after giving performances. You should be thankful to Dada [Sourav Ganguly]. I have heard that you played cricket only because of your fielding." — Mohammad Amir (On his Youtube channel)

Kaif’s Counter: "Who Got Scared Against the USA?"

Kaif had previously shut down Amir's criticisms by reminding the pacer of his own role in Pakistan’s humiliating loss to the USA in the 2024 World Cup, where Amir struggled with wides and extras in a decisive over.

"Who got scared against that USA team and made his side lose the game? I don't have to say more. Why are we focusing on him? The country is so far behind in the sport; they have no players, no solid captain, and no solid bowler. If we focus on their comments, it is like we are giving them importance, and that is what they want anyway." — Mohammad Kaif

A Distraction for India?

While the social media war rages, the Indian team management in Ahmedabad has reportedly asked players to steer clear of the external noise. With the final against New Zealand less than 24 hours away, the focus remains on breaking the "Kiwi Curse" rather than engaging in cross-border verbal duels.