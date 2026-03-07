Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMohammad Amir’s Brutal Dig At Mohammad Kaif: 'Be Thankful To Dada’

Mohammad Amir’s Brutal Dig At Mohammad Kaif: 'Be Thankful To Dada’

Mohammad Amir launches a personal attack on Mohammad Kaif, claiming the Indian veteran only played international cricket due to his fielding and Sourav Ganguly’s backing.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup Final has been marred by an "ugly" verbal spat between former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and ex-India batter Mohammad Kaif. What began as a technical critique of India's opening pair has spiraled into a deeply personal exchange of insults involving career statistics and historical legacies.

The feud intensified today, March 7, 2026, after Amir released a scathing video response to Kaif’s earlier dismissive remarks regarding the Pakistani bowler’s relevance.

The Root of the Conflict

The friction started when Amir repeatedly labeled India’s young opener, Abhishek Sharma, a "one-dimensional slogger" following his run of low scores in the tournament. Kaif, defending the Indian youngster, suggested that Amir only targets Indian players to "stay in the news" after Pakistan’s early exit from the 2024 and 2026 cycles.

Amir Hits Back: "Thank Sourav Ganguly"

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Amir questioned Kaif’s international pedigree, suggesting he was a "fielding specialist" who lacked true cricketing substance.

"I checked his stats; he played only 29 matches in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 103. I don't need attention by speaking about India. Mr. Kaif, I have played 350 T20s, you can check my stats. Moreover, I didn't play cricket just because of my fielding. I played after giving performances. You should be thankful to Dada [Sourav Ganguly]. I have heard that you played cricket only because of your fielding." — Mohammad Amir (On his Youtube channel)

Kaif’s Counter: "Who Got Scared Against the USA?"

Kaif had previously shut down Amir's criticisms by reminding the pacer of his own role in Pakistan’s humiliating loss to the USA in the 2024 World Cup, where Amir struggled with wides and extras in a decisive over.

"Who got scared against that USA team and made his side lose the game? I don't have to say more. Why are we focusing on him? The country is so far behind in the sport; they have no players, no solid captain, and no solid bowler. If we focus on their comments, it is like we are giving them importance, and that is what they want anyway." — Mohammad Kaif 

A Distraction for India?

While the social media war rages, the Indian team management in Ahmedabad has reportedly asked players to steer clear of the external noise. With the final against New Zealand less than 24 hours away, the focus remains on breaking the "Kiwi Curse" rather than engaging in cross-border verbal duels.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What started the verbal spat between Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Kaif?

Mohammad Amir criticized India's opening batter Abhishek Sharma, calling him a

How did Mohammad Amir respond to Mohammad Kaif's remarks?

Amir questioned Kaif's international playing stats and suggested he was a 'fielding specialist' who benefited from Sourav Ganguly's support.

What was Mohammad Kaif's counter-argument to Amir?

Kaif reminded Amir of his performance in Pakistan's loss to the USA in the 2024 World Cup, highlighting Amir's struggle with wides.

How is the Indian team management addressing this situation?

The Indian team management has reportedly asked players to ignore the external noise and focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup Final.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Amir Mohammad Kaif Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Mohammad Amir’s Brutal Dig At Mohammad Kaif: 'Be Thankful To Dada’
Mohammad Amir’s Brutal Dig At Mohammad Kaif: 'Be Thankful To Dada’
Cricket
Hardik Pandya Meets Head Coach With Girlfriend Mahika - Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral
Hardik Pandya Meets Head Coach With Girlfriend Mahika - Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral
Cricket
Five Indian Captains To Lead Team India Into World Cup Finals
Five Indian Captains To Lead Team India Into World Cup Finals
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Start Time And Full Details
T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Performers, Start Time And Full Details
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran Intensifies Attacks on Dubai and US Bases as Gulf Tensions Rise
Breaking News: Iran Launches Drone Attacks Across Gulf Region
Breaking News: Iran Launches Drone Strike on US-Linked Company in Iraq
Breaking News: Iran Fires Five Ballistic Missiles Toward Israel
War alert: 8th Day of War Sees Continuous Missile and Drone Strikes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After Nitish: The Silence Before The Question
Opinion
Embed widget