Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMajor Shake-Up In Team India's Selection Committee; Former Cricketer In Fray

Major Shake-Up In Team India's Selection Committee; Former Cricketer In Fray

Pragyan Ojha is expected to join the national selection panel representing the South Zone.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Following the announcement of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad under Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, reports suggest a major change in the Senior Selection Committee.

With the tenure of senior member S Sharath coming to an end, former Indian spin bowler Pragyan Ojha’s name has emerged as a likely replacement.

Pragyan Ojha to Represent South Zone

According to Times of India, Pragyan Ojha is expected to join the national selection panel representing the South Zone.

He will take over from S Sharath, who has completed nearly four years as a selector. S Sharath may continue his role as Chief Selector of the Junior Selection Committee.

BCCI Opens Applications for National Selectors

BCCI recently released criteria for the post of national selector. Applicants must have played a minimum of seven Test matches, or 30 first-class games, or 10 ODIs. Additionally, they must have retired from cricket at least five years ago and should not have served on any BCCI committee during that period.

A Look at Pragyan Ojha’s Career

Pragyan Ojha played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20Is for India. In Test cricket, he claimed 113 wickets, including a best of 10 wickets for 89 runs in a match. He also took 21 wickets in ODIs and 10 in T20 internationals, making him a valuable addition to the selection panel.

Ojha had a notable IPL career as a left-arm spinner, representing teams like Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Known for his accuracy and variations, he played a key role in Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaigns, consistently providing crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Also on ABP Live | How Much Does Shreyas Iyer Earn? BCCI Contract + IPL Salary Explained

Also on ABP Live | India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pragyan Ojha BCCI BCCI Selection Committee
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget