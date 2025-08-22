Major Shake-Up In Team India's Selection Committee; Former Cricketer In Fray

Following the announcement of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad under Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, reports suggest a major change in the Senior Selection Committee.

With the tenure of senior member S Sharath coming to an end, former Indian spin bowler Pragyan Ojha’s name has emerged as a likely replacement.

Pragyan Ojha to Represent South Zone

According to Times of India, Pragyan Ojha is expected to join the national selection panel representing the South Zone.

He will take over from S Sharath, who has completed nearly four years as a selector. S Sharath may continue his role as Chief Selector of the Junior Selection Committee.

🚨 NEW ROLE FOR PRAGYAN OJHA 🚨



Pragyan Ojha is likely to become a National Selector from South Zone. 🇮🇳 [Gaurav Gupta from TOI]

BCCI Opens Applications for National Selectors

BCCI recently released criteria for the post of national selector. Applicants must have played a minimum of seven Test matches, or 30 first-class games, or 10 ODIs. Additionally, they must have retired from cricket at least five years ago and should not have served on any BCCI committee during that period.

A Look at Pragyan Ojha’s Career

Pragyan Ojha played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20Is for India. In Test cricket, he claimed 113 wickets, including a best of 10 wickets for 89 runs in a match. He also took 21 wickets in ODIs and 10 in T20 internationals, making him a valuable addition to the selection panel.

Ojha had a notable IPL career as a left-arm spinner, representing teams like Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Known for his accuracy and variations, he played a key role in Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaigns, consistently providing crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

