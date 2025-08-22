How Much Does Shreyas Iyer Earn? BCCI Contract + IPL Salary Explained

Since the announcement of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, Shreyas Iyer has been in constant discussion.

His exclusion from the team has disappointed fans, sparking debates across social media. While some reports even linked him to a possible ODI captaincy role, his earnings from cricket have also become a topic of interest.

BCCI Salary Structure for Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who made his T20I debut for India in 2017 and later entered Test cricket in 2021, remains part of the BCCI’s central contract list despite missing the Asia Cup.

For the 2024–25 cycle, he has been slotted in Grade B, which ensures him an annual salary of ₹3 crore. Players in this category also receive match fees, domestic cricket allowances, and performance-based bonuses on top of their yearly retainership.

Record-Breaking IPL Deal with Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer’s real windfall, however, comes from the Indian Premier League. In the 2025 mega auction, Punjab Kings secured his services for a whopping ₹26.75 crore, briefly making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

That record was broken moments later when Rishabh Pant was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crore.

Still, Iyer’s deal remains among the biggest in IPL history, and under his captaincy PBKS went on to reach the final. Given his impact, it is highly likely he will continue as their skipper, ensuring that massive paycheck in seasons to come.

Iyer might feature in IND vs WI Tests

Iyer, who missed the Asia Cup 2025 squad, could return to the Indian side for the upcoming Test series against West Indies in October.

Selectors are considering him as a middle-order option, especially after his recent domestic performances. His inclusion would strengthen India’s batting depth and provide valuable experience in Caribbean conditions.

