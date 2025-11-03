Madhya Pradesh Rewards World Cup Hero With ₹1 Crore After India’s Historic Victory

India clinched their first-ever Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final. Shafali Verma’s brilliant 87 and two wickets were pivotal, while Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul sealed the win. This historic victory marked India’s emergence as world champions after years of striving.

MP Gov's reward for Kranti

Madhya Pradesh government has showered praise on fast bowler Kranti Goud, who played a crucial role in India’s historic World Cup win, with a generous reward of ₹1 crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced cash prize for Kranti’s outstanding bowling performance during the tournament.

In the final, India defeated South Africa to secure their first-ever Women’s World Cup title. Kranti, in her World Cup debut, took 9 wickets across 8 matches, including a match-winning performance against New Zealand in the semi-finals, where she claimed two key wickets.

This reward marks a significant milestone for Kranti, who has now become a millionaire thanks to her contribution to the team’s success.

"I want to congratulate everyone for the way the daughter of our state and the daughters of the country performed brilliantly in cricket last night," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters.

"Madhya Pradesh's daughter Kranti Gaud was also part of the women's World Cup-winning team. I want to congratulate Kranti and give her an incentive of Rs 1 crore from the state government. I announce to give Rs one crore to Kranti, the daughter of Chattarpur," the CM said.

BCCI also celebrated India's victory by announcing a ₹51 crore donation to Team India, alongside the ₹39 crore prize money from the ICC, totaling ₹90 crore for the world champions.

Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma also starred in the final, with Shafali scoring 87 runs and taking two wickets, while Deepti contributed 58 runs and claimed five wickets.

Also on ABP Live | 2025 ODI World Cup Awards: Full List Of Winners Revealed