2025 ODI World Cup Awards: Full List Of Winners Revealed

India clinched their maiden Women's World Cup title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 final. Shafali Verma was the star of the match, scoring 87 runs and taking two crucial wickets, earning her the Player of the Match award.

Deepti Sharma, who took 22 wickets and scored 215 runs in the tournament, was named Player of the Tournament.

Here’s a list of key award winners:

World Cup Winner: India

Runner-Up: South Africa

Player of the Match (Final): Shafali Verma

Player of the Tournament: Deepti Sharma

Most Runs: Laura Wolvaardt

Most Wickets: Deepti Sharma

In addition to the World Cup prize money of ₹40 crore for India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded the team ₹51 crore as a reward for their historic triumph. This victory marks India’s first World Cup title under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur.

After 52 years, India has finally claimed the Women's World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final on November 2, 2025. This marks India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup victory, making them the fourth country to win the prestigious title. India’s triumph came under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, adding to the nation’s cricketing legacy.

Here’s a complete list of Women's ODI World Cup winners and their victories:

Women's ODI World Cup Winners:

1973: England (won on points)

1978: Australia (won on points)

1982: Australia (defeated England by 3 wickets)

1988: Australia (defeated England by 8 wickets)

1993: England (defeated New Zealand by 67 runs)

1997: Australia (defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets)

2000: New Zealand (defeated Australia by 4 runs)

2005: Australia (defeated India by 98 runs)

2009: England (defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets)

2013: Australia (defeated West Indies by 114 runs)

2017: England (defeated India by 9 runs)

2022: Australia (defeated England by 71 runs)

Most Successful Teams:

Australia – 8 titles (8 finals, 7 wins)

England – 4 titles (8 finals, 4 wins)

New Zealand – 1 title (4 finals, 1 win)

India – 1 title (3 finals, 1 win)

Australia remains the most successful team in Women’s World Cup history, with 8 titles to their name.