Lucknow Super Giants May Release These 5 Players Before IPL 2026

It’s important to note that no official confirmation has been issued by any franchise regarding their final retention or release lists.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The auction for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is expected to be held in December, and all ten franchises must submit their retained and released players list by November 15.

As the deadline nears, reports suggest that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are planning a major reshuffle, with five players likely to be released before the auction.

According to media reports, speedster Mayank Yadav, who made headlines for clocking 156.7 km/h, is among those expected to be released. Despite his immense potential, recurring injuries have limited his appearances over the past two seasons.

Lucknow had retained Mayank for ₹11 crore ahead of IPL 2025, but the management is reportedly considering finding a more reliable pace option for the upcoming season.

Apart from Mayank, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akashdeep, and Shamar Joseph are also likely to be released as the franchise aims to free up funds and strengthen its squad during the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The decision is said to be driven by the team’s inconsistent performance in the previous season.

Meanwhile, other franchises have also begun evaluating their squads.

Reports indicate that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) plan to release Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway, while the Delhi Capitals (DC) may part ways with Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Performance in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) endured a mixed campaign in the IPL 2025 season, struggling with inconsistency and injuries to key players. Despite starting the tournament on a positive note, their momentum dipped midway through the season. Frequent changes in the playing XI, especially due to fitness issues with star pacer Mayank Yadav, disrupted the team’s balance.

Captain KL Rahul led from the front with a few impactful innings, but the lack of support from the middle order often cost Lucknow crucial matches.

The bowling unit, which had been one of LSG’s biggest strengths in previous seasons, appeared less threatening this time around, with only Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan delivering consistent performances.

Lucknow finished seventh on the points table, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since their IPL debut in 2022. Their campaign highlighted the need for stronger bench depth, better injury management, and a more stable batting lineup. Heading into IPL 2026, the franchise is expected to make significant changes to regain its competitive edge.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
IPL Auction Lucknow Lucknow Super Giants IPL LSG Mayank Yadav IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
