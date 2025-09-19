Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Indian Spinner Net Worth Battle

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketKuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Indian Spinner Net Worth Battle

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, shining in Asia Cup 2025, not only impress with their spin magic but also draw fan intrigue for their Net Worth and financial success.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 06:15 PM (IST)

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are two pivotal figures in the Indian bowling unit. Both have been doing great at the ACC Asia Cup 2025, especially the former, who has won the Man of the Match award on more than one occasion in the tournament. 

The spinners attract a lot of attention and admiration from fans for their cricketing talents, and on-field actions. However, fans also seem to be intrigued by their Net Worth quite often. 

So, let's take a brief look at Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy's reported Net Worth in 2025:

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Net Worth

Kuldeep Yadav 

Kuldeep Yadav reportedly has a Net Worth of approximately Rs 32 crore, which roughly translates to 3.6 million USD.

IPL Contract - Kuldeep Yadav has been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for several years now. He currently represents the Delhi Capitals, and reportedly had a contract of Rs. 13.25 crore for the latest season.

BCCI Contract - The Delhi Capitals spinner also holds a BCCI Central Contract for representing India. He is a part of its Grade B category, and is paid Rs 3 crore annually.

Brand Endorsements - Birla Opus Paints, Adidas, and Zebronics have been some of the brands endorsed by Kuldeep Yadav, with reports suggesting an endorsement revenue of around Rs 6 crore.

Assets - He apparently owns a luxury home in Kanpur, and has a car collection which includes Audi A6, Ford EcoSport, and Mercedes-Benz GLE, to name a few.

Varun Chakaravarthy

Reports suggest that Varun Chakaravarthy has a Net Worth between Rs 30 and 40 crores.

IPL Contract - He, too, has played in the IPL for quite a few seasons, currently representing the Kolkata Knight Riders. His latest contract is reportedly for Rs 12 crore.

BCCI Contract - Varun Chakaravarthy holds the Grade C category BCCI Central Contract, for which he is paid Rs 1 crore annually.

Brand Endorsements - He is speculated to earn between Rs 2 and 3 lakhs from each of his brand endorsements.

Assets - Chakaravarthy is claimed to possess assets like Mercedes-Ben, but not much else is known about the cricketer in this regard.

Check out: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pycroft Reportedly Told of No Handshake Just Before Toss

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
