HomeSportsCricketKarun Nair Holds Fort As India End Day 1 At 204/6

Karun Nair Holds Fort As India End Day 1 At 204/6

With England leading the series 2-1, India must win this match to level the series at 2-2.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 12:06 AM (IST)

A resilient 50-run partnership between Karun Nair (52) and Washington Sundar (19) helped India stay in the contest, keeping the match finely poised at the close of Day 1 in the fifth Test against England at The Oval.

On a challenging pitch under overcast skies, India navigated the conditions smartly to close the day at 204/6.

England might be slightly disappointed with their bowling performance. Despite enjoying favorable conditions on a rain-affected opening day, they lacked consistency and erred with too many wide deliveries.

Josh Tongue unleashed two brilliant deliveries to dismiss the left-handers, while Woakes and Atkinson supported the effort with key wickets of their own.

India’s Batting Falters Early at The Oval

India endured a shaky start in the fifth and final Test against England after being asked to bat first.

The visitors found themselves in trouble early, losing two wickets with just 38 runs on the board. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first to fall, scoring only 2 before falling to Gus Atkinson. KL Rahul followed soon after, dismissed by Chris Woakes for 14.

Skipper Shubman Gill tried to stabilize the innings but was unfortunately run out after making 21.

Sai Sudharsan Shows Promise; Jadeja Falls Cheaply

The fourth Indian wicket came in the form of debutant Sai Sudharsan, who was looking solid before being caught behind off Josh Tongue after a gritty knock of 38 off 108 balls, which included six boundaries. Tongue struck again, this time removing Ravindra Jadeja, who managed just 9 runs before being sent back.

Crucial Test for India’s Series Hopes

This final Test at The Oval holds immense importance for both teams. With England leading the series 2-1, India must win this match to level the series at 2-2. A draw or win for England, however, would seal the series in their favour.

With both sides fighting hard, the result of this match will determine whether the series ends on equal terms or with England emerging victorious.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 12:02 AM (IST)
IND Vs ENG Highlights IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Embed widget