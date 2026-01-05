Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: How Close Is The England Star To Historic Test Centuries Record?

India's Sachin Tendulkar, regarded by many as the God of cricket, concluded his Test career in 2013 at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

More than a decade later, his records in the format still stand tall. However, England's star batsman Joe Root is in hot pursuit, in form, and not too far behind from equalling and possibly even breaking Tendulkar's record for the most Test tons.

His latest came against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), in the fifth and final Ashes 2025/26 series. With an end to Root's Test run not anywhere near in sight, let's take a look at close he is to breaking this historic record.

Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: Test Centuries

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most centuries in Test cricket. In 329 international red-ball innings, he scored 51 centuries.

Behind him is South African legend Jacques Kallis at 45, followed by Australian great Ricky Ponting with 41 tons in the longest format.

With a century at the SCG, England's Joe Root has equalled Ponting's record, and hence, is now just 10 centuries away from equalling, and 11 centuries away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's historic record.

Whether he will be able to achieve this is another question, but at just 35 years old and still looking fit to continue in the format, Root does seem to have a good chance.

When Is England's Next Test Series?

After the Ashes 5th Test concludes, England will don the white next early in June 2026, taking on New Zealand in a three-match series.

These fixtures will be at home, so Joe Root, provided he plays, has a good chance of extending his record. Not to forget that he will likely have another inning at the on-going SCG Ashes Test.

