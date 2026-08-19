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English NewsSportsCricketJoe Root On Verge Of Breaking Test Record! Needs Just 79 More Runs

Joe Root On Verge Of Breaking Test Record! Needs Just 79 More Runs

Joe Root could dethrone Australian great Ricky Ponting in a coveted Test cricket record during his next few outings.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Joe Root nears Ricky Ponting's home Test runs record.
  • Currently, Root holds 7,500 home Test runs.
  • He requires 79 runs to surpass Ponting's 7,578 tally.

Joe Root Test Record: Joe Root could enter the record books when England begin their three-Test series against Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds. The England captain is just 79 runs away from overtaking Ricky Ponting as the highest-scoring batter in home Tests. Root currently sits second on the all-time list with 7,500 Test runs in England. Ponting occupies the top spot after scoring 7,578 runs in 92 innings in Australia. A strong outing in the opening Test could therefore be enough for Root to claim the record outright.

Root Closing In On Ponting’s Landmark

The England star has already enjoyed an extraordinary career in Test cricket, but the home-run record offers another significant milestone.

Ponting's 7,578 runs have stood as the benchmark for home Test batting, while Root's tally has steadily moved closer.

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With only 79 runs separating the two, Root has a realistic opportunity to rewrite the record book during the Pakistan series.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list, having accumulated 7,216 Test runs in India across 94 innings.

Root's numbers are particularly impressive given the volume of cricket he has played in England and the longevity of his international career.

Can Root Deliver At Headingley?

Root enters the Pakistan series after an inconsistent run in Tests this year. He began the year with an impressive 160 against Australia but has managed only one half-century across his next seven innings.

However, the experienced batter recently showed encouraging form in England's ODI fixtures against India. He will now look to carry that confidence into the longest format.

The series also marks a new phase for England, with Root taking over the captaincy after Ben Stokes stepped down.

Root’s Strong Record Away From England

England remains Root's most productive country in Test cricket, but he has also amassed substantial totals overseas.

Australia is his next-best venue, where he has scored 1,292 runs. He has also crossed the 1,000-run mark in India and New Zealand, with tallies of 1,272 and 1,006 respectively.

Yet it is his record in England that could make history at Headingley. If Root can score 79 runs in the opening Test, Ponting's long-standing mark will be his.

Frequently Asked Questions

What record is Joe Root close to breaking?

Joe Root is close to surpassing Ricky Ponting as the highest-scoring batter in home Tests. He is currently second on the all-time list with 7,500 runs.

How many runs does Joe Root need to break the record?

Joe Root needs 79 runs to overtake Ricky Ponting's record of 7,578 runs in home Tests.

Where could Joe Root break this record?

Joe Root could break this record at Headingley, Leeds, during England's opening Test match against Pakistan.

Who currently holds the record for most home Test runs?

Ricky Ponting currently holds the record with 7,578 runs scored in 92 innings in Australia.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Ricky Ponting Joe Root Test Records
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