India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Hockey World Cup Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces Pakistan in crucial Hockey World Cup match.

Avoiding defeat secures qualification; a loss means elimination.

Match is scheduled for August 19, 2026, 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs PAK Hockey World Cup: India face Pakistan in a high-stakes FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D encounter, with a place in the next round on the line. The equation is simple for India: avoid defeat and their qualification hopes stay alive, while a loss would bring their campaign to an immediate end. India currently occupy second position in Pool D after two matches. They began the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Wales before suffering a 2-4 defeat against England. With only the top two teams progressing to the next stage, the Pakistan clash has become a virtual knockout for India.

India vs Pakistan Live Stream: Where To Watch

Fans in India can watch the crucial Hockey World Cup match live on Star Sports Network channels on TV.

For viewers looking to live stream the action, the match will also be available live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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With the tournament situation so finely balanced, the contest promises to attract plenty of attention as India look to recover from their loss to England.

When Will India vs Pakistan Be Played?

The India vs Pakistan World Cup encounter is scheduled for August 19, 2026, set to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

The fixture carries additional significance because of the longstanding rivalry between the two nations.

This time, however, the stakes go beyond bragging rights, with India's qualification hanging in the balance.

A win would guarantee India a strong position in the race for the next round, while even a draw would keep them alive. Defeat, on the other hand, would end their campaign.

India vs Pakistan: Head-To-Head Record

India have the edge over Pakistan in their previous Hockey World Cup meetings.

The two sides have played five World Cup matches, with India winning three and Pakistan claiming two victories. Their most recent World Cup encounter came in 2010, when India registered a convincing 4-1 win.

Pakistan, however, boast the stronger overall World Cup record, having won the tournament four times. India have lifted the trophy once.