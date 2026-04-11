Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ₹50 Crore Talk Explained: Why Sudden Hype?

With just 11 matches under his belt in IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament. Sporting an astonishing strike rate of 229, he has already registered a century in his short career.

Sooryavanshi's explosive 78 off just 26 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Friday further elevated his reputation, sparking widespread speculation - including claims that he could attract a ₹50 crore bid in the IPL 2026 auction.

Sooryavanshi currently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2026, having scored 200 runs in four matches at an average of 50. He also leads the six-hitting charts this season with 18 maximums.

While those numbers are impressive on their own, what truly sets him apart is his staggering strike rate of 266.66, highlighting his ultra-aggressive approach. Notably, Rajasthan Royals had retained him for just ₹1.10 crore ahead of the season.

₹50 Crore Buzz Gains Momentum

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become a major talking point across social media, with many suggesting that his base price should start at ₹30 crore if he enters IPL auction.

Adding fuel to the buzz, an old post has resurfaced claiming that Sanjiv Goenka was once keen to sign him for as much as ₹50 crore. Experts, too, have pointed out during commentary that his unique and fearless style of play could potentially fetch him such a massive bid in the future.

Sanjiv Goenka said, 'If I get the opportunity to buy 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, I would go up to 50 crore for him. And I would love to see Pant and Suryavanshi opening together."



Joinhttps://t.co/iHBylyA2oB#sanjivgoenka #VaibhavSuryavanshi #batting #LSGvsRR #ipl2025 pic.twitter.com/zA1PiAWiAW — CricWric (@CricWric) April 20, 2025

🚨 MOHAMMAD KAIF STATEMENT ON VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI 🚨



"You've made a 14-year-old boy a crorepati. I haven't in the favour. If Vaibhav Suryavanshi comes to the auction next year, it will cost the team 20 crore rupees. The BCCI needs to introduce rules limiting the amount of money… pic.twitter.com/6T9aIFLMrW — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) March 24, 2026