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HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi's ₹50 Crore Talk Explained: Why Sudden Hype?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ₹50 Crore Talk Explained: Why Sudden Hype?

Sooryavanshi’s blistering 78 from just 26 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Friday further cemented his reputation as a destructive power-hitter.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 05:01 PM (IST)

With just 11 matches under his belt in IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament. Sporting an astonishing strike rate of 229, he has already registered a century in his short career.

Sooryavanshi's explosive 78 off just 26 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Friday further elevated his reputation, sparking widespread speculation - including claims that he could attract a ₹50 crore bid in the IPL 2026 auction.

Sooryavanshi currently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2026, having scored 200 runs in four matches at an average of 50. He also leads the six-hitting charts this season with 18 maximums.

While those numbers are impressive on their own, what truly sets him apart is his staggering strike rate of 266.66, highlighting his ultra-aggressive approach. Notably, Rajasthan Royals had retained him for just ₹1.10 crore ahead of the season.

₹50 Crore Buzz Gains Momentum

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become a major talking point across social media, with many suggesting that his base price should start at ₹30 crore if he enters IPL auction.

Adding fuel to the buzz, an old post has resurfaced claiming that Sanjiv Goenka was once keen to sign him for as much as ₹50 crore. Experts, too, have pointed out during commentary that his unique and fearless style of play could potentially fetch him such a massive bid in the future.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sanjiv Goenka say about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Sanjiv Goenka reportedly expressed willingness to bid up to ₹50 crore for a 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and would like to see him open with Pant.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals RR IPL IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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