IPL 2026: 2 Star Players LSG Could Release Ahead Of Auction

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was one of the two new franchises introduced in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022.

Coached by Gautam Gambhir initially, the team showed promise, reaching two consecutive Play Offs. However, it appears to have fallen off in recent years.

IPL 2025 was another disappointing year for the Lucknow-based franchise, finishing seventh on the table with just 6 wins out of 14 games, and a negative Net Run Rate.

Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising if LSG made a few omissions ahead of the upcoming player auctions, releasing some big names from their squad. While nothing has been revealed officially just yet, here are two players who might be shown the door.

IPL 2026 Auction: LSG Might Let Go Of These Stars

1) Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive IPL player ever during the 2025 auction. The Lucknow Super Giants bought him for a whopping Rs 27 crore, and proceeded to name him the captain as well.

Pant is an explosive player, and has been one of India's most important assets in Tests. In white-ball formats, however, he hasn't had the best time of late, and this was seen in his LSG tenure.

Firstly, the seventh position finish doesn't speak well of the skipper, but even as a batsman, Rishabh Pant only managed to hit 269 runs, his lowest total ever since debut in 2016.

Therefore, LSG might decide to let him go and free up considerable space in their purse ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, which is expected to be held later this year.

2) David Miller

South Africa's David Miller is an IPL veteran. He debuted in 2012, has represented quite a few teams over the years, and is currently with LSG.

He is known for power-hitting, but wasn't on display at all last season, as in 11 matches, he only managed to score 153 runs, even lesser than Pant despite usually batting higher in the order.

With other overseas stars like Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram already on the roster, LSG may look to replace Miller with someone else in IPL 2026.

