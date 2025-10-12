Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Provides Update On Sai Sudharsan's Injury: Report

BCCI Provides Update On Sai Sudharsan's Injury: Report

Sai Sudharsan appeared to have hurt his hand while fielding on Day 2, when he took quite an unusual catch of West Indian batsman, John Campbell.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has apparently provided an explanation regarding the absence of Sai Sudharsan on Day 3 of the on-going IND vs WI Test match in New Delhi.

According to a report by The Times Of India, the BCCI's medical team has stated that while the player's injury is not serious, he is being monitored for the time being.

Sai Sudharsan appeared to have hurt the back of his right hand while fielding on Day 2, when he took quite an unusual catch of West Indian batsman, John Campbell.

Sai Sudharsan Injury: What Happened

During the eighth over of West Indies' first batting innings, opening batsman John Campbell swept hard on Ravindra Jadeja's delivery.

The ball then went on to hit Sai Sudharsan, fielding at short-leg, at the back of his hand, but somehow nestled in his arms, resulting in an unbelievable dismissal that left everyone, especially the batsman, stunned.

While most Indian fielders celebrated, Sudharsan appeared to be in pain, and was taken off the field moments later, and then seen tending to the injured area in the dugout. 

On Day 3, he hasn't come out to field, as West Indies continue trailing India's 518 runs. The first session of the day has concluded at 217/8 as the home side continue having a tight grip on the contest.

On Day 1, Sai Sudharsan had contributed with 87 runs off 165 balls, in what was an impressive partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal (who himself went on to score 175).

India is 1-0 up in the series, after a comprehensive win in Ahemedabad, and with the way things are looking at the moment, are in prime position to secure the series with a 2-0 clean sweep. However, the final result remains to be seen.

Check out: Watch - Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Catch In IND vs WI Test

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies BCCI Update BCCI IND Vs WI Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan Injury
