IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios For All Teams Explained

With the league stage of IPL 2026 racing toward its conclusion, the playoff race has turned into an absolute scramble. Following Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 15, the top four spots are fiercely contested, while two teams have officially pulled out of the race.

Chennai Super Kings suffered their sixth defeat of IPL 2026, severely denting their playoff hopes. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants’ win has turned out to be beneficial for Punjab Kings, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will also be pleased with the result.

Here’s a look at the updated playoff equation and points-table battle.

IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios

Confirmed Teams (Almost Qualified)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Matches Left: 2 (vs PBKS, vs SRH)

Scenario: The defending champions are all but through. Sitting at 16 points with a massive +1.053 NRR, they have a 99.4% probability of qualifying.

The Goal: One more win gets them to 18 points, which secures a top-two finish and a ticket to Qualifier 1. Even if they lose both, their superior NRR makes them virtually immune to slipping out of the top four.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Matches Left: 2 (vs KKR, vs CSK)

Scenario: Like RCB, GT has hit the magic 16-point mark.

The Goal: A single win out of their remaining two matches ensures direct qualification. They can only miss out if they lose both games by massive margins and multiple mid-table teams pull off miracle winning streaks.

Mid-Table Battleground (Fighting for Third & Fourth)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Matches Left: 2 (vs CSK, vs RCB)

Scenario: SRH is sitting comfortably on 14 points.

The Goal: They need one win from their remaining two fixtures to reach the 16-point safety threshold. Given their positive NRR (+0.331), one victory will seal their spot. If they lose both, they will have to hope PBKS, RR, and CSK drop points.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Matches Left: 3 (vs DC, vs LSG, vs MI)

Scenario: RR is the dark horse of this window because they have a game in hand over the rest of the top six.

The Goal: Maximum possible points is 18. If they win all three of their remaining games (all against lower-ranked opponents), they will qualify comfortably and could even sneak into the top two. Winning two out of three gets them to 14 points, which leaves them heavily reliant on NRR.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Matches Left: 2 (vs RCB, vs LSG)

Scenario: PBKS's single "No Result" earlier in the tournament leaves them on an odd 13 points.

The Goal: They must win both remaining games to hit 17 points for a clean qualification. If they win one and lose one, they finish on 15 points - a number that requires CSK and RR to lose their matches, as 15 points cannot tie with the standard 16-point logjam.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Matches Left: 2 (vs SRH, vs GT)

Scenario: CSK's campaign took a devastating hit following their loss to LSG on May 15, causing their playoff probability to plummet to 35.9%.

The Goal: Their maximum ceiling is now 16 points. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men have to win both of their remaining games against top-tier opposition (SRH and GT) and simultaneously improve their razor-thin NRR (+0.027) to stand a chance on tie-breakers.

The Miracles Required (Near-Eliminated)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Matches Left: 3 (vs GT, vs MI, vs DC)

Scenario: KKR has a mere 5.1% mathematical chance.

The Goal: They must win all three remaining games to finish on 15 points. They then need PBKS to lose all their matches, and both RR and CSK to collapse entirely, allowing KKR to sneak into the fourth spot.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Matches Left: 2 (vs RR, vs KKR)

Scenario: With a maximum cap of 14 points and a terrible NRR (-0.993), DC is virtually out.

The Goal: They must win both games by historic margins and pray that SRH, PBKS, RR, and CSK lose every single one of their upcoming matches.

The Officially Eliminated

Mumbai Indians (MI) & 10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Both franchises sit on 8 points with 2 games remaining. Their maximum potential is 12 points, which is mathematically below the 13 and 14 points already accumulated by the top four teams. They are officially playing for pride and can only act as party-poopers for others.

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Played: 12 | Won: 8 | Lost: 4 | Points: 16 | NRR: +1.053 | Status: Dominant

2. Gujarat Titans (GT) - Played: 12 | Won: 8 | Lost: 4 | Points: 16 | NRR: +0.551 | Status: Dominant

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Played: 12 | Won: 7 | Lost: 5 | Points: 14 | NRR: +0.331 | Status: Strong

4. Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Played: 12 | Won: 6 | Lost: 5 | Points: 13 | NRR: +0.355 | Status: Vulnerable

5. Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Played: 11 | Won: 6 | Lost: 5 | Points: 12 | NRR: +0.082 | Status: High Potential

6. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Played: 12 | Won: 6 | Lost: 6 | Points: 12 | NRR: +0.027 | Status: Sliding

7. Delhi Capitals (DC) - Played: 12 | Won: 5 | Lost: 7 | Points: 10 | NRR: -0.993 | Status: Mathematical Only

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Played: 11 | Won: 4 | Lost: 6 | Points: 9 | NRR: -0.198 | Status: Outside Chance

9. Mumbai Indians (MI) - Played: 12 | Won: 4 | Lost: 8 | Points: 8 | NRR: -0.504 | Status: Eliminated

10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Played: 12 | Won: 4 | Lost: 8 | Points: 8 | NRR: -0.701 | Status: Eliminated