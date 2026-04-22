WATCH: MS Dhoni Scolds Deepak Chahar Ahead Of MI vs CSK Clash

The bond between MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar - often described as an "elder brother-younger brother" relationship - has continued to provide fans with viral moments in IPL 2026. Despite Chahar now playing for the Mumbai Indians following the 2025 Mega Auction, the playful "scolding" from his former captain remains a highlight of their encounters.

Ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, a new video shared by Mumbai Indians captured a hilarious exchange during a practice session.

As Chahar approached MS Dhoni for a chat, the legendary wicketkeeper jokingly pointed at the surrounding cameras and quipped, "Tum aaya, saath mein camera leke aaya... bhagao isko" (You came, and you brought a camera with you... get him out of here).

Dhoni added with a smirk that if the cameras stayed, they wouldn't be able to talk freely. Chahar immediately played along, shooing the cameraman away so he could speak with his mentor.

WATCH VIDEO

Deepak Chahar touching the feet of MS Dhoni. 🥹💛



- The Godfather of Cricket. pic.twitter.com/DpXRAHXPev — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 22, 2026

This camaraderie is a continuation of their famous history:

The Sledge (2025): In their first meeting after Deepak Chahar joined MI, the pacer hilariously tried to "sledge" Dhoni by gesturing that he would field at short silly point.

The Bat "Attack": During the post-match handshakes of that game, Dhoni was seen waiting for Chahar before playfully "hitting" him with his bat as he walked past - a clip that went viral as the "bat treatment."

Earlier in IPL 2026 season, Chahar revealed on Instagram Live that when he told Dhoni he was missing the team and wanted to visit, Dhoni bluntly replied, "Mereko toh bilkul nahi aa rahi tumhari... Bilkul mat aana!" (I’m not missing you at all... don’t come at all!).

While both veterans are enjoying their time on the field, the stakes for the upcoming "El Clasico of the IPL" are high. Both CSK and MI have had a rocky start to the 2026 season (2 wins and 4 losses each), making these light-hearted moments a rare breath of fresh air amidst the intense pressure of the tournament.