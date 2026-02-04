Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni Explains Why He'll Never Become A Commentator

MS Dhoni Explains Why He'll Never Become A Commentator

MS Dhoni believes there is a very fine line between describing a game and unfairly targeting individuals.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 02:17 PM (IST)

Ever since his international retirement in 2020, fans have been eager to see MS Dhoni pick up the microphone. However, the legendary former Indian captain has all but shut down those hopes, describing the role of a commentator as a "difficult" art form that doesn't quite suit his personality.

In a rare and candid interaction with sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru, the 44-year-old explained the specific hurdles that keep him away from the commentary box.

Struggle with Statistics

Despite a career spanning nearly two decades and three ICC trophies, Dhoni admitted he isn't one for the record books. He noted that while many experts can recall figures from across eras, he struggles to remember even his own career statistics, making the data-driven world of modern broadcasting a tough fit.

"Commentary is very difficult. I feel there is a very fine line between describing the game and in that process getting into a zone where you start criticising individuals who are playing the game. It's a very thin line," Dhoni told Jatin Sapru during a Youtube interaction.

MS Dhoni believes there is a very fine line between describing a game and unfairly targeting individuals. He emphasized that while one must point out mistakes when a team loses, doing so without making players "feel bad" is a skill he finds incredibly delicate.

"Often, you don't even feel that what you are doing is may be borderline wrong. You would always like to be on the other side where you are describing the game. If you feel something is wrong you say it out.

"But how to put it, that is also an art, how to politely put it forward where nobody feels targetted...If the team is losing there are reasons behind it, and you need to have the skill of describing those reasons without anybody feeling bad. That is the art of commentary," he said.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Cities
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
India
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus
Cities
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction In Ghaziabad
‘I Am Really Sorry’: Chilling Note Found After Minors' Suicide Over Korean Game Addiction
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget