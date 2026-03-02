Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock Sparks Massive Praise: 'Bursting With Pride...'

Sanju Samson T20 World Cup: India stormed into the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating West Indies in a high-stakes Super 8S encounter. The spotlight firmly belonged to wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, whose unbeaten 97 off 50 under immense pressure powered India to a memorable victory. The clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata had all the intensity of a knockout fixture, often dubbed a “virtual quarter-final” because a win guaranteed a place in the last four. Chasing a daunting 196, India stumbled early with two quick dismissals, putting the chase in jeopardy.

That’s when Samson steadied the innings, absorbing the pressure before switching gears and taking control of the contest.

Praise Showered On Sanju Samson

Samon's composed yet aggressive knock not only anchored the innings but also ensured India registered their highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history. Timing his acceleration to perfection, Samson guided the Men in Blue safely to the target and sealed one of their most significant wins of the tournament.

Author and Member of Parliament, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, tweeted this regarding the innings:

"Bursting with pride and relief for @IamSanjuSamson after his superlative innings in today’s virtual quarterfinal against the WestIndies. I had suffered for him as earlier setbacks saw him lose his place in the side. Today he showed the world why he deserved to be there in the first place. Proud of Thiruvananthapuram’s native son, the Pride of India,"

Yuvraj Singh, former T20 World Cup winner with India and one of the country's greatest all-rounders also praised Samson on social media.

"Not many opportunities this #WorldCup, but when it mattered, Sanju stood tall and played the innings of his life 👏🏻 That’s the mindset of a champion! Stay ready, stay patient and never stop believing! Proud of you @IamSanjuSamson ! The spirit of never giving up always wins!"

Even Sachin Tendulkar, considered the God of cricket hailed the wicket keeper-batsman's 97-run inning against West Indies at the T20 World Cup.

"Semi-final spot on the line, and the boys handled it beautifully! Handling the final overs well in both innings gave us the edge. Sanju Samson’s calm presence at the crease was wonderful to watch. That kind of presence lifts a side. Brilliant effort from everyone. On to the semi-finals!"

India vs England Semi-Final Set

With this triumph, India now set up a semi-final showdown against England.

The victory also carried added significance, coming shortly after a heavy defeat to South Africa earlier in the competition. The turnaround against West Indies underlined India’s resilience and ability to rise in crunch moments.

Samson’s match-winning effort will undoubtedly go down as one of the defining innings of the tournament, a knock that combined temperament, flair and responsibility when it mattered most.