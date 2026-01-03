Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: KKR's Top 3 Options To Replace Mustafizur Rahman

IPL 2026: KKR's Top 3 Options To Replace Mustafizur Rahman

Here are three potential candidates KKR might consider to bolster their bowling attack for IPL 2026.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)

Following BCCI's recent directive for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman due to geopolitical sensitivities, the three-time champions are now faced with the difficult task of finding a suitable replacement.

While Rahman brought a unique set of skills, including his signature deceptive cutters and left-arm angle, several high-quality international bowlers remain available in the talent pool.

Here are three potential candidates KKR might consider to bolster their bowling attack for IPL 2026:

1. Jason Behrendorff (Australia)

If KKR is looking for a like-for-like left-arm replacement, Behrendorff is a prime candidate. The Australian veteran is a proven powerplay specialist who can swing the new ball effectively.

With 24 wickets in 2025 at an average of 23.04, he offers the control and experience required in the high-pressure IPL environment. Having previously represented franchises like Mumbai Indians, he is well-acquainted with Indian conditions.

2. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan)

Another left-arm option, Farooqi has been in sensational form globally, claiming 51 wickets in the last year. His ability to bowl at 140 kmph and his proficiency in the death overs make him a tactical mirror to Mustafizur.

Farooqi's familiarity with Asian pitches and his rising status in T20 leagues make him a highly attractive prospect for the KKR management.

3. Riley Meredith (Australia)

For KKR scouts prioritizing raw pace, Riley Meredith is a standout choice. The right-arm speedster had a prolific 2025, bagging 60 wickets with an impressive average of 18.48.

Meredith's ability to clock high speeds can intimidate top-order batters, and while he can occasionally be expensive, his wicket-taking ability provides the X-factor KKR might need in the middle overs.

The Road Ahead With a restored budget of Rs 9.20 crore, KKR has the financial flexibility to secure any of these stars. The final decision will likely depend on head coach Chandrakant Pandit’s tactical preference - whether he seeks a left-arm swing specialist like Behrendorff or a high-velocity enforcer like Meredith.

Regardless of the choice, the replacement will need to integrate quickly into the squad before the season kicks off.

Related Video

Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mustafizur Rahman KKR IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE KOlkata Knight Riders
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured
Trump Confirms US Role In Venezuela Explosions, Claims President Maduro Captured
World
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Cities
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
'Sir Peeche Pad Jate They...': Chilling Video Surfaces In Dharamshala Student Death Case
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget