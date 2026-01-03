IPL 2026: KKR's Top 3 Options To Replace Mustafizur Rahman

Following BCCI's recent directive for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman due to geopolitical sensitivities, the three-time champions are now faced with the difficult task of finding a suitable replacement.

While Rahman brought a unique set of skills, including his signature deceptive cutters and left-arm angle, several high-quality international bowlers remain available in the talent pool.

Here are three potential candidates KKR might consider to bolster their bowling attack for IPL 2026:

1. Jason Behrendorff (Australia)

If KKR is looking for a like-for-like left-arm replacement, Behrendorff is a prime candidate. The Australian veteran is a proven powerplay specialist who can swing the new ball effectively.

With 24 wickets in 2025 at an average of 23.04, he offers the control and experience required in the high-pressure IPL environment. Having previously represented franchises like Mumbai Indians, he is well-acquainted with Indian conditions.

2. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan)

Another left-arm option, Farooqi has been in sensational form globally, claiming 51 wickets in the last year. His ability to bowl at 140 kmph and his proficiency in the death overs make him a tactical mirror to Mustafizur.

Farooqi's familiarity with Asian pitches and his rising status in T20 leagues make him a highly attractive prospect for the KKR management.

3. Riley Meredith (Australia)

For KKR scouts prioritizing raw pace, Riley Meredith is a standout choice. The right-arm speedster had a prolific 2025, bagging 60 wickets with an impressive average of 18.48.

Meredith's ability to clock high speeds can intimidate top-order batters, and while he can occasionally be expensive, his wicket-taking ability provides the X-factor KKR might need in the middle overs.

The Road Ahead With a restored budget of Rs 9.20 crore, KKR has the financial flexibility to secure any of these stars. The final decision will likely depend on head coach Chandrakant Pandit’s tactical preference - whether he seeks a left-arm swing specialist like Behrendorff or a high-velocity enforcer like Meredith.

Regardless of the choice, the replacement will need to integrate quickly into the squad before the season kicks off.