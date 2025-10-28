Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India will take on Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final, setting up another high-stakes clash between two of the sport’s fiercest rivals.

Australia, the first team to qualify for the semis this edition, have been dominant throughout the tournament. Team India, meanwhile, reached the knockout stage after a somewhat inconsistent run, but will be hoping to find their best form when it matters most.

In their group-stage meeting earlier in the tournament, Alyssa Healy delivered a match-winning performance, smashing 142 runs off just 107 balls to earn the Player of the Match award. Her explosive batting underlined Australia’s ability to step up under pressure, something that has defined their World Cup legacy.

Even historically, Australia have held the upper hand in this rivalry.

IND vs AUS: Head-To-Head in Women's ODIs

Matches Played: 60

Australia Wins: 49

India Wins: 11

Few teams dominate world cricket like Australia’s women’s side. The powerhouse has reached the ODI World Cup final a record nine times, lifting the coveted trophy seven times and losing only twice.

Their unmatched consistency on the big stage makes them the undisputed favourites heading into yet another semi-final.

Australia’s ability to thrive under pressure, especially in knockout matches, has long been their biggest weapon.

That said, India has the advantage of home conditions this time, and that could tilt the balance. If the Women in Blue can bring their A-game to the semi-final, they might just pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

India’s Memorable Win Against Australia in 2017 Semi-Final

The Indian women’s cricket team has reached the ODI World Cup final twice, though the elusive title still remains out of reach. Their first final appearance came in 2005, after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final, only to be beaten by Australia in the championship match.

However, India’s revenge came in 2017, when they stunned Australia in the semi-final.

That unforgettable night saw Harmanpreet Kaur play one of the greatest innings in World Cup history, smashing an unbeaten 171 runs, while Deepti Sharma claimed three key wickets.