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HomeSportsCricketHarpreet Brar Breaks Silence On Heated Exchange With Virat Kohli

Harpreet Brar Breaks Silence On Heated Exchange With Virat Kohli

The tension began during 9th over of RCB’s innings, but according to Brar, it escalated due to an unscripted misunderstanding involving a throw from the deep and a tactical plan to rough up the ball.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 May 2026 08:03 AM (IST)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar has officially broken his silence regarding the viral on-field exchange with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli.

The moment, which generated intense social media speculation and rumors of a frosty feud during their IPL 2026 clash in Dharamshala, was addressed by Brar during an appearance on the PBKS podcast with host Harleen Deol.

What Made Kohli Angry?

The tension began during the 9th over of RCB’s innings, but according to Brar, it escalated due to an unscripted misunderstanding involving a throw from the deep and a tactical plan to rough up the ball.

"It was an afternoon game, and the captain had asked us to make one-bounce throws to reverse the ball so it would help in the death overs," Brar explained.

"I made a proper throw, but Marcus Stoinis got confused. He took a step back because he wasn't sure whether to catch it directly or after one bounce. That's when Virat looked at me," Brar recalled.

Kohli's reaction

“It’s been 20 years, I even know your coach. Your hand has got so weak,” Kohli told Brar.

Clarifying the incident from the afternoon match, Brar explained that the exchange was not as intense as it appeared and denied that it was a serious altercation.

"Actually, it was an afternoon match. So, we were trying to ensure that whatever throws we made were on the bounce. Our captain [Shreyas Iyer] had told us to make sure that all the throws were one-bounce. So, all of us were doing that, but Paaji [Kohli] did not say anything to them."

"I threw the ball to [Marcus] Stoinis, and he took one step back because he wasn't sure whether to take it directly or on the bounce. Stoinis took the one-bounce throw, and Virat bhai saw me. I was standing at point, and I could see the non-striker's end clearly."

"Paaji saw me standing there, so I decided that I should not look back at him. I thought that once the over ends, he'll be busy with something else. Then, I was supposed to bowl the next over, and I was marking my run-up, and he (Virat Kohli) came next to the crease and said, 'I have been playing for 20 years.' I said, 'You're taking it the wrong way. I did not make that throw on purpose.'," Harpreet Brar added.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the on-field exchange between Harpreet Brar and Virat Kohli about?

The exchange was about a throw from Brar to Marcus Stoinis. Brar was following a captain's instruction to make one-bounce throws to reverse the ball, which confused Stoinis.

Did Virat Kohli get angry at Harpreet Brar?

According to Brar, the exchange wasn't as intense as it appeared. He believes Kohli misinterpreted his throw and clarified it was not intentional.

What tactical reason was behind the one-bounce throws?

The PBKS captain had instructed the team to make one-bounce throws to reverse the ball, hoping it would help in the death overs of the match.

What did Virat Kohli say to Harpreet Brar during the incident?

Kohli reportedly said, 'It’s been 20 years, I even know your coach. Your hand has got so weak.'

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 May 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli SRH Vs RCB Harpreet Brar RCB
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