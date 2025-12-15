IPL 2026 Auction: Team Wise Budget And Slots Available

IPL 2026 mini-auction is all set to take place on December 16 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Stadium, where all 10 franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, scheduled to begin in the second half of March.

With a total purse of ₹237.55 crore, teams can buy a maximum of 77 players from a pool of 359, including 110 foreign players. No more than 31 overseas players can be signed.

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the spending race with ₹64.3 crore left and 13 slots to fill, including six overseas spots.

IPL 2026 mini-auction - all you need to know:

Total Auction Purse: ₹237.55 crore

Total Players Available: 359

Maximum Players to be Bought: 77

Maximum Overseas Players to be Bought: 31

Team-Wise Budget & Slots:

Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹64.30 crore remaining, 13 slots (6 overseas)

Chennai Super Kings: ₹43.40 crore remaining, 9 slots (4 overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹25.50 crore remaining, 10 slots (2 overseas)

Lucknow Super Giants: ₹22.95 crore remaining, 6 slots (4 overseas)

Delhi Capitals: ₹21.80 crore remaining, 8 slots (5 overseas)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹16.40 crore remaining, 0 slots (0 overseas)

Rajasthan Royals: ₹16.05 crore remaining, 9 slots (1 overseas)

Gujarat Titans: ₹12.90 crore remaining, 5 slots (4 overseas)

Punjab Kings: ₹11.50 crore remaining, 4 slots (2 overseas)

Mumbai Indians: ₹2.75 crore remaining, 5 slots (1 overseas)

Chennai Super Kings have ₹43.4 crore remaining and nine vacancies, while Sunrisers Hyderabad can spend ₹25.5 crore on 10 players. Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore also enter the auction with substantial budgets ranging from ₹22.95 crore to ₹16.4 crore.

Rajasthan Royals have ₹16.05 crore and nine slots to fill, Gujarat Titans ₹12.9 crore for five players, Punjab Kings ₹11.5 crore for four, and Mumbai Indians, with the lowest remaining purse of ₹2.75 crore, have five slots left, including one overseas spot.

Franchises will bid on both established stars and emerging talents. Players like Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Ravi Bishnoi are expected to attract high bids, while uncapped talents could become key surprises given the available funds.

With every franchise keen to strengthen their playing XI, this mini-auction promises intense bidding wars.