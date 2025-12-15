Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Auction: Team Wise Budget And Slots Available

IPL 2026 Auction: Team Wise Budget And Slots Available

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the spending race with ₹64.3 crore left and 13 slots to fill, including six overseas spots.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 mini-auction is all set to take place on December 16 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Stadium, where all 10 franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, scheduled to begin in the second half of March.

With a total purse of ₹237.55 crore, teams can buy a maximum of 77 players from a pool of 359, including 110 foreign players. No more than 31 overseas players can be signed.

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the spending race with ₹64.3 crore left and 13 slots to fill, including six overseas spots.

IPL 2026 mini-auction - all you need to know:

Total Auction Purse: ₹237.55 crore

Total Players Available: 359

Maximum Players to be Bought: 77

Maximum Overseas Players to be Bought: 31

Team-Wise Budget & Slots:

Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹64.30 crore remaining, 13 slots (6 overseas)

Chennai Super Kings: ₹43.40 crore remaining, 9 slots (4 overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹25.50 crore remaining, 10 slots (2 overseas)

Lucknow Super Giants: ₹22.95 crore remaining, 6 slots (4 overseas)

Delhi Capitals: ₹21.80 crore remaining, 8 slots (5 overseas)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹16.40 crore remaining, 0 slots (0 overseas)

Rajasthan Royals: ₹16.05 crore remaining, 9 slots (1 overseas)

Gujarat Titans: ₹12.90 crore remaining, 5 slots (4 overseas)

Punjab Kings: ₹11.50 crore remaining, 4 slots (2 overseas)

Mumbai Indians: ₹2.75 crore remaining, 5 slots (1 overseas)

Chennai Super Kings have ₹43.4 crore remaining and nine vacancies, while Sunrisers Hyderabad can spend ₹25.5 crore on 10 players. Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore also enter the auction with substantial budgets ranging from ₹22.95 crore to ₹16.4 crore.

Rajasthan Royals have ₹16.05 crore and nine slots to fill, Gujarat Titans ₹12.9 crore for five players, Punjab Kings ₹11.5 crore for four, and Mumbai Indians, with the lowest remaining purse of ₹2.75 crore, have five slots left, including one overseas spot.

Franchises will bid on both established stars and emerging talents. Players like Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Ravi Bishnoi are expected to attract high bids, while uncapped talents could become key surprises given the available funds.

With every franchise keen to strengthen their playing XI, this mini-auction promises intense bidding wars.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
EXCLUSIVE | PF Withdrawals To Become Easy With ATM, UPI Access: Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
EXCLUSIVE | PF Withdrawals To Become Easy With ATM, UPI Access: Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
Cities
Over 100 Flights Cancelled As Dense Fog Reduces Visibility In Delhi; Advisories Issued: Check Full List
Over 100 Flights Cancelled Amid Dense Fog In Delhi; Advisories Issued: Check Full List
India
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
India
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi-NCR Chokes as AQI Nears 500, Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Traffic
Breaking: BJP Gets New National Working President as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi
Breaking: Sydney Terror Attack Toll Rises To 16, Pakistan link Under Investigation
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Begins Germany Visit, to Meet German Leaders and Indian Diaspora
Sydney Terror Attack: Death Toll Rises to 16, 40 Injured, Suspects Identified
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget