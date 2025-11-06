IPL 2026: 5 Uncapped Stars Could Be Most Expensive Buys

With IPL 2026 preparations already underway, all franchises are gearing up to release their retention lists by November 15.

While marquee players usually grab the headlines, this year the spotlight is on uncapped stars who delivered match-winning performances in IPL 2025.

These young talents are expected to be in high demand as teams aim to bolster their squads. Here are five uncapped Indian players likely to attract big bids:

1. Digvesh Rathi (Lucknow Super Giants)

Young spinner Digvesh Rathi impressed everyone with his debut season for Lucknow Super Giants, claiming 14 wickets in 13 matches. His tight bowling in the middle overs and ability to control the run flow make him a crucial asset. LSG is expected to retain Digvesh to maintain strength in their spin department.

2. Ashutosh Sharma (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals’ young finishing sensation, Ashutosh Sharma, turned heads during IPL 2025. His remarkable innings against Lucknow Super Giants helped seal a crucial victory. With 204 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 160.63, Ashutosh has established himself as a dependable middle-order asset. Delhi is expected to retain him to keep their batting lineup strong.

3. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

The 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi quickly became a fan favorite last season. Bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore, he justified every rupee with 252 runs in 7 matches, including a blazing century off just 35 balls against Gujarat. RR is unlikely to let this young talent slip from their grasp.

4. Shashank Singh (Punjab Kings)

Shashank Singh has proven to be a consistent performer for Punjab Kings over the past two seasons. IPL 2025 saw him score 350 runs with three half-centuries, showcasing both his clean hitting and all-round abilities. Previously retained for ₹5.50 crore, Shashank remains a key player Punjab will want to hold on to.

5. Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)

Priyansh Arya made a sensational debut, scoring 475 runs in his very first IPL season. His steady and reliable batting has already made him a vital part of Punjab Kings’ top order. Given his impressive start, retaining Priyansh is a high priority for the franchise.

These uncapped stars proved that they can single-handedly change games, and IPL franchises are unlikely to let such game-changers go easily in 2026.