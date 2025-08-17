IPL 2025 Reject Turns Heads With Two Explosive Tons In Five Matches

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2025 Reject Turns Heads With Two Explosive Tons In Five Matches

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
In the IPL 2025 mega auction, Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull had entered with a base price of ₹30 lakh.

Many expected him to fetch a deal easily, but surprisingly, he went unsold. Since then, the youngster has transformed his game and showcased a much improved version of himself.

In the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, Dhull has already smashed two fiery centuries in just five innings, forcing franchises to take notice of his form.

Yash Dhull’s domination in Delhi Premier League

Representing Central Delhi Kings, Dhull has been in top form with the bat. He started the season with a blistering 101 off 56 balls*, followed it with 55 off 34 deliveries*, and then remained unbeaten on 29 off 15 balls in the third match. After a rare failure in his fourth outing, he roared back with another big knock, hammering 105 runs off 51 balls.

So far, Dhull has piled up 292 runs in 5 innings at a staggering average of 146 and an explosive strike rate of 180.25. His consistency and power-hitting have placed Central Delhi Kings on top of the points table in DPL 2025.

Next auction could change his fortunes

With this kind of performance, it is almost certain that Dhull will attract strong interest in the IPL 2026 auction.

Franchises will be eager to invest heavily in him, and a multi-crore bidding war seems highly likely. If Dhull continues in the same fashion and guides Central Delhi Kings to the title, his value will only skyrocket further.

When will IPL 2026 Auction take place?

While the official date is yet to be confirmed by the BCCI, credible reports suggest that the IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled for early 2026, most likely in January or February.

This timing follows the conclusion of the December–January trade window, with a formal announcement anticipated between late June and July 2025.

The auction will be a shorter, more focused version compared to mega auctions, as franchises fine-tune their squads ahead of the 2026 season.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
