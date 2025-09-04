Injuries, Asia Cup Call-Ups Hit Duleep Trophy Semi-Finals: Check List

The Duleep Trophy semi finals will be missing some big names. The historic domestic Indian cricket competition, which has been going since the 1960s, is a crucial test for national team selections. It is played in a four-day First Class format, similar to Test cricket and is contested between Zonal teams.

Many players who are a regular part of the Indian national cricket team setup also participate from their respective Zones, but the upcoming semi finals of this year's Duleep Trophy edition will be missing names like Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, and more.

Some have bowed out owing to injuries, others are unable to participate due to selections in the ACC Asia Cup squad.

Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and more set to miss out on Duleep Trophy Semis

Here are all the players who will be missing the Duleep Trophy Semi finals: Kuldeep Yadav (Central Zone), Dhruv Jurel (Central Zone), Sarfaraz Khan (West Zone), Tilak Varma (South Zone), Vijaykumar Vyshak (South Zone), Harshit Rana (North Zone), Arshdeep Singh (North Zone).

Out of these players, Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh have had to opt out of the competition due to their selection in the ACC Asia Cup. Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper batsman, has been diagnosed with dengue, and Sarfaraz Khan is dealing with an injury.

Notably, Vijaykumar Vyshak, who had an impressive outing with the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, has reportedly failed BCCI's fitness tests, which appears to be the reason for him missing out on the Duleep Trophy semi finals.

Duleep Trophy semi final schedule

Semi final 1 - South Zone vs North Zone: September 4 - 7, 2025

Semi final 2 - West Zone vs Central Zone: September 4 - 7, 2025

The final will be held on September 11, 2025.

