GST 2.0 And Cricket: How Changes Impact IPL, India Match Tickets

The Indian Government has revealed fresh Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs, and the revised rates will now affect IPL match tickets.

The Indian Premier League is a major spectacle in the annual cricket calendar, with thousands of fans attending each and every game across a host of venues to catch a glimpse of stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more.

However, those interested will now have to pay slightly more than they had to earlier in order to obtain a seat at IPL venues. Under the freshly introduced GST slabs by the Indian Government, high-profile sporting events, which include the IPL, have been placed under the 40% category, a notable increase from the previously charged 28% rate.

So in short, IPL tickets for the 2026 season (exact dates yet to be announced) will be costlier than they were for the 2025 season.

It is worth noting that IPL ticket prices during a given season vary to an extent between venues (and even between categories at each venue), but they all will be costlier compared to that of this year, as the tournament falls under the new 40% GST slab as a whole.

Does the new GST slab affect India international matches?

While the news is unfortunate for IPL enthusiasts, those keen to watch the Indian national cricket team in action don't have to worry.

India international matches (or any recognized sporting events) do not fall under the 40% GST slab. Instead, they will be charged at 18%, the same as before. Furthermore, tickets priced under 500 don't fall under any GST slab.

While the current priority of the international cricket scene is the upcoming ACC Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE, India will be competing at home against the West Indies, starting from October 2, 2025, in a two-game test series.

