Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketGST 2.0 And Cricket: How Changes Impact IPL, India Match Tickets

GST 2.0 And Cricket: How Changes Impact IPL, India Match Tickets

While the news is unfortunate for IPL enthusiasts, those keen to watch the Indian national cricket team in action don't have to worry.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian Government has revealed fresh Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs, and the revised rates will now affect IPL match tickets.

The Indian Premier League is a major spectacle in the annual cricket calendar, with thousands of fans attending each and every game across a host of venues to catch a glimpse of stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more.

However, those interested will now have to pay slightly more than they had to earlier in order to obtain a seat at IPL venues. Under the freshly introduced GST slabs by the Indian Government, high-profile sporting events, which include the IPL, have been placed under the 40% category, a notable increase from the previously charged 28% rate. 

So in short, IPL tickets for the 2026 season (exact dates yet to be announced) will be costlier than they were for the 2025 season.

It is worth noting that IPL ticket prices during a given season vary to an extent between venues (and even between categories at each venue), but they all will be costlier compared to that of this year, as the tournament falls under the new 40% GST slab as a whole.

Does the new GST slab affect India international matches?

While the news is unfortunate for IPL enthusiasts, those keen to watch the Indian national cricket team in action don't have to worry.

India international matches (or any recognized sporting events) do not fall under the 40% GST slab. Instead, they will be charged at 18%, the same as before. Furthermore, tickets priced under 500 don't fall under any GST slab.

While the current priority of the international cricket scene is the upcoming ACC Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE, India will be competing at home against the West Indies, starting from October 2, 2025, in a two-game test series. 

Also on ABP Live | BCCI Likely To Delay India's Test Team Announcement For IND vs WI Test Series

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
GST IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE GST 2.0 New GST GST Cricket India Match Tickets GST
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Cities
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
India
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
Business
Time To Quit Smoking? Here's How Much A Large Cigarette Will Cost After GST Hike
Time To Quit Smoking? Here's How Much A Large Cigarette Will Cost After GST Hike
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Sinkhole On National Highway 44 Sparks Traffic Chaos In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain
Breaking News: GST Simplified: Major Restructuring Brings Relief for Middle Class | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: PM Modi’s Mother Remark Sparks Outrage: BJP vs RJD Turns Personal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Twin Brothers or Big Brother? NDA’s Seat-Sharing Tug of War in Bihar Heats Up | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Kim Jong Un Introduces Daughter to the World Stage During China Victory Parade | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget