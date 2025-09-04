Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Likely To Delay India's Test Team Announcement For IND vs WI Test Series

BCCI Likely To Delay India's Test Team Announcement For IND vs WI Test Series

India’s last red-ball outing ended in a 2-2 stalemate against England in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The India–West Indies Test series is scheduled to get underway at the beginning of next month. At present, India’s immediate focus remains on the ACC Asia Cup, but the announcement of the Test squad might take a little longer than usual.

The delay is linked to changes within the BCCI’s Selection Committee, where new appointments are expected before the series, possibly pushing the squad reveal to the latter part of September.

Two fresh selectors will be inducted

Reports suggest that two fresh selectors will be inducted, with names like Shiv Sundar Das (Central Zone), Subroto Banerjee (East Zone), and Sridharan Sharath (South Zone) being speculated as potential replacements.

India’s last red-ball outing ended in a 2-2 stalemate against England in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, and certain names from that squad, such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and captain Shubman Gill — are likely to hold onto their places. However, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could miss out after sustaining an injury in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

It will also be interesting to see if India's bowling attack spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, returns or gets rested for the upcoming home Tests against the West Indies. Although there are just two games in this Test series, them being a part of the current World Test Championship cycle gives them notable importance. 

India vs West Indies Test Series 2025 - Schedule

India will be heading into a two-match Test series against the West Indies in early October 2025. Here are the known details:

India vs West Indies Test 1 - October 2-6, 2025

India vs West Indies Test 2 - October 10-14, 2025

The first match takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the second will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both games are set to kick off at 9:30 AM IST.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Now Available - How To Book

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Test Series IND Vs WI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Cities
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
India
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
Cities
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: GST Simplified: Major Restructuring Brings Relief for Middle Class | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: PM Modi’s Mother Remark Sparks Outrage: BJP vs RJD Turns Personal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Twin Brothers or Big Brother? NDA’s Seat-Sharing Tug of War in Bihar Heats Up | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Kim Jong Un Introduces Daughter to the World Stage During China Victory Parade | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Is Donald Trump Seriously Ill? Rumors, Clarifications, and the Reality Behind Viral Claims | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget