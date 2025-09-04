BCCI Likely To Delay India's Test Team Announcement For IND vs WI Test Series

The India–West Indies Test series is scheduled to get underway at the beginning of next month. At present, India’s immediate focus remains on the ACC Asia Cup, but the announcement of the Test squad might take a little longer than usual.

The delay is linked to changes within the BCCI’s Selection Committee, where new appointments are expected before the series, possibly pushing the squad reveal to the latter part of September.

Two fresh selectors will be inducted

Reports suggest that two fresh selectors will be inducted, with names like Shiv Sundar Das (Central Zone), Subroto Banerjee (East Zone), and Sridharan Sharath (South Zone) being speculated as potential replacements.

India’s last red-ball outing ended in a 2-2 stalemate against England in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, and certain names from that squad, such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and captain Shubman Gill — are likely to hold onto their places. However, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could miss out after sustaining an injury in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

It will also be interesting to see if India's bowling attack spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, returns or gets rested for the upcoming home Tests against the West Indies. Although there are just two games in this Test series, them being a part of the current World Test Championship cycle gives them notable importance.

India vs West Indies Test Series 2025 - Schedule

India will be heading into a two-match Test series against the West Indies in early October 2025. Here are the known details:

India vs West Indies Test 1 - October 2-6, 2025

India vs West Indies Test 2 - October 10-14, 2025

The first match takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the second will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both games are set to kick off at 9:30 AM IST.

