IND vs WI Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 173 Powers India To 318 At Stumps On Day 1

India have registered a strong lead on the first day of their second Test match against the West Indies. The score is 318-2 at stumps.

The match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the first Test at this venue in over two years. Shubman Gill, captain of the Indian team, won the toss and elected to bat first.

His decision turned out to be quite fruitful, as the Indian batsmen easily crossed 300 runs by the end of the day. The West Indian bowlers, on the other hand, bowled 90 overs without much success.

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 7th Test Ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal came out to open the Indian innings with KL Rahul. The pair began at a decent pace, but the latter would depart soon at 38 off 54 deliveries.

Sai Sudharsan would then join Jaiswal at the wicket, scoring a brilliant 87, which included 12 fours, before getting dismissed, LBW, facing his 165th ball.

Jaiswal though, stands unbeaten at the moment, having scored 173 off 253 deliveries. This is his 7th century in Test cricket, which also took him past 3,000 international runs in just 71 innings.

He is now the second fastest Indian to cross the mark by the number of innings, ranked just behind Sunil Gavaskar, and ahead of Virat Kohli.

On the other end is the skipper, Shubman Gil. He appears to have taken the back seat in the current scheme of things, having scored 20 runs off 68 deliveries so far.

IND vs WI: 2nd Test Playing XIs

These players are in action for the second India vs West Indies Test match:

India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies - John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

This IND vs WI Test match will continue tomorrow, October 11, 2025, at 9:30 AM IST.

