HomeSportsCricketYashasvi Jaiswal Overtakes Virat Kohli With Test Ton Vs West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal Overtakes Virat Kohli With Test Ton Vs West Indies

Yashaswi Jaiswal’s blistering Test century vs West Indies made him one of the fastest Indian to 3,000 international runs, leapfrogging legends like Kohli and Ganguly.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Yashasvi Jaiswal once again showcased his class in the second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi, scoring a magnificent century in the first innings.

He reached the three-figure mark during the second session of the opening day, further cementing his status as one of India’s brightest batting talents.

In achieving this century, Jaiswal also became one of the fastest batsmen in international cricket to reach 3,000 runs, accomplishing the feat in just 71 innings. This milestone sees him surpassing legends such as Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly, highlighting his remarkable consistency across formats.

Fastest Indians To Score 3,000 International Runs

Here are the fastest Indian cricketers to score 3,000 international runs by innings:

Sunil Gavaskar - 69 innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 71 innings
Sourav Ganguly - 74 innings
Shubman Gill - 77 innings
Polly Umrigar - 79 innings
Virat Kohli - 80 innings

This innings marked Yashasvi Jaiswal's seventh century in just 48 Test innings, including two double centuries scored against England in India earlier this year. He also has a century in T20 Internationals to his name.

Jaiswal Joins Sachin Tendulkar On This List

With the 100 against West Indies in New Delhi, Yashasvi Jaiswal stands fourth on the list players with most tons at 23 years of age.

Don Bradman tops this list with 12, followed by Sachin Tendulkar, widely considered as the God of cricket, with 11 centuries.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India got off to a steady start with Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the crease. Both began cautiously, with Rahul eventually dismissed for 38 via a stumping. Jaiswal shared a half-century stand with Rahul before forming a 150-run partnership with Sai Sudarshan, which lasted 55 overs.

He reached his century by taking two runs off the first ball of the 51st over and celebrated by forming a heart with his hands, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media.

With performances like these, Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to cement his place as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli Kohli India Vs West Indies Virat Kohli Records IND Vs WI Yashasvi Jaiswal Test Cricket Records Jaiswal Record Jaiswal 100 Yashasvi Jaiswal 100 Vs West Indies
