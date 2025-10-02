IND vs WI Test: West Indies Wins Toss, Elects To Bat First

The Toss for the first India vs West Indies Test match has concluded. The latter's captain, Roston Chase, has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Notably, this is India's first Test series at home since the 3-0 thrashing at the hands of New Zealand in late 2024. The match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the first over is scheduled to commence in half an hour from now, that is 9:30 am.

The last time a Test match was played at this venue was in 2023, between India and Australia. That fixture ended in a draw. Needless to say, Shubman Gill's side would be hoping for a better result this time around.

IND vs WI: Test Squads

India - Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharshan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies - Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

The home side has seen some omissions in their squad from that of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Rishabh Pant, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Karun Nair are no longer a part of the setup.

Even fast bowler Akash Deep is not a part of the squad. He was instrumental for India in the second Test match against England, but has been called up for the Rest of India Irani Cup squad instead.

The travelling team also saw a very late change after fast bowler Alzarri Joseph suffered an injury. He has been replaced by Jediah Blades.

