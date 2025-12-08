Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsFrom Police Search To Co-Owner Saurabh Luthra’s ‘Grief’ Post: 6 Key Updates On Goa Nightclub Fire Probe

Goa nightclub fire probe intensifies as owners traced, employee detained, and outlets sealed. The Goa govt on Monday set up a four-member magisterial inquiry committee to investigate the cause.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 09:16 PM (IST)
The investigation into the devastating fire at a Goa nightclub that killed 25 people on Saturday night continued on Monday, with police intensifying efforts to trace the club’s owners and examine alleged violations linked to the establishment.

Police teams visited the Delhi residence of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, but found that the brothers were not at home. Officers questioned family members about their whereabouts, as the Luthras remain among the prime accused in the case.

What Happened At The Club

A massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. The fire claimed the lives of tourists and staff, making it one of the state’s deadliest recent tragedies.

Four-Member Probe Panel Formed

The Goa government on Monday set up a four-member magisterial inquiry committee to investigate the cause and lapses that led to the incident, PTI reported. The panel includes South Goa Superintendent of Police Tikam Singh Verma, Forensic Sciences Director Ashutosh Apte, and Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services Rajendra Halarnkar.

Employee Detained For Questioning

Police detained an employee, Bharat Kohli, after his name surfaced during the interrogation of a club manager. Kohli, a resident of Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area, has been taken to Goa for further questioning.

Co-Owner Expresses Grief Online

Co-owner Saurabh Luthra posted a statement on Instagram, expressing “profound grief” over the loss of lives. He offered support to the victims’ families “in every possible form.”

Crackdown On Romeo Lane Outlets

Following the tragedy, the Goa government launched a broader crackdown on the Romeo Lane chain, known for upscale restaurants and bars across India. Two properties linked to the brand, along with a beach shack and another club in Vagator and Assagao, were sealed on Monday.

Migrant Workers Laid To Rest

Three migrant workers from Jharkhand, Pramod Mahto (24), Binod Mahto (20), and Mohit Munda (22)who worked at the nightclub and died in the fire, were cremated in their native villages on Monday. Their bodies were flown back to the state earlier in the day.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
