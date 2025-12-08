Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far

The crisis peaked on Monday, when nearly 500 IndiGo flights were cancelled, marking the seventh consecutive day of disruption.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
IndiGo has refunded Rs 827 crore to passengers affected by the airline’s mass flight cancellations between November21 to December 7, the civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday. More than 5.8 lakh customers were impacted during the prolonged disruption, triggered by an internal systems failure that crippled operations for days. The ministry added that IndiGo has returned 4,500 of the 9,000 misplaced bags so far and expects to deliver the remainder within 36 hours. The government has warned of exemplary action once its inquiry is completed.

Govt Blames IndiGo’s ‘Internal System Failure’

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said IndiGo alone was responsible for the meltdown that resulted in hundreds of daily cancellations and widespread chaos at airports across the country. He stressed that the airline’s internal systems were at fault, not the regulatory framework.

Naidu also commented on IndiGo’s market dominance, holding more than 60% of India’s aviation sector, saying that the government wants more players to ensure healthy competition. Taking a firm line, the minister said any action taken after the inquiry would “set an example” for all airlines.

The crisis peaked on Monday, when nearly 500 IndiGo flights were cancelled, marking the seventh consecutive day of disruption. IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, has been struggling to stabilise operations since the breakdown began last week.

Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing

As passenger complaints continued to mount, the Supreme Court on Monday refused an urgent listing of petitions seeking intervention in the chaos. The bench noted that the Centre had already taken cognisance of the issue and was implementing corrective measures.

Delhi Airport also issued a fresh advisory, cautioning travellers that IndiGo flights could face further delays. Passengers were urged to check updated schedules before leaving for the airport.

IndiGo has said it hopes to return to normal operations by 10 December, though delays and cancellations continue to ripple across its network.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
IndiGo Flight Delay IndiGo Flight Status IndiGo Crisis IndiGo Flight Cancellation
