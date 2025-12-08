Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Democracy & Pakistan Don’t Go Together’: India’s Sharp Remarks As Imran Khan-Army Clash Escalates

MEA also addressed reports of recent clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Expressing concern, he said India condemned attacks that resulted in the deaths of Afghan civilians.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 08:06 PM (IST)
India delivered a sharp message on Monday as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted to questions on the deepening political turmoil in Pakistan. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal remarked that “democracy and Pakistan don’t go together”, signalling India’s strongest recent comment on the state of governance in the neighbouring country. His response came during a weekly media briefing when he was asked about protests, the treatment of former prime minister Imran Khan and concerns over weakening democratic institutions across Pakistan.

‘Democracy & Pakistan Don’t Go Together'

Responding to questions on the political upheaval in Pakistan, Jaiswal said India was closely monitoring developments but chose not to elaborate on the situation. However, when asked specifically about the weakening of democratic structures, he made a blunt remark: “We keep a close eye on every development in Pakistan… but regarding democracy, you’re saying it is becoming weak. Democracy and Pakistan don’t go together. The less we talk the better.”

His comments underscored India’s view of the ongoing crisis, where protests, political crackdowns and tensions between the civilian and military establishments dominate the landscape.

MEA On Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes

Jaiswal also addressed reports of recent clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Expressing concern, he said India condemned attacks that resulted in the deaths of Afghan civilians. “India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan,” he added.

The exchange of heavy gunfire on Friday left at least five people dead, further escalating tensions following the collapse of peace talks between the two nations.

Political Tensions Escalate In Pakistan

Jaiswal’s remarks came as Pakistan faced a renewed political storm. Earlier, the Pakistan military launched a direct attack on Imran Khan, with spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry labelling the jailed former prime minister “mentally ill” and a “narcissist”, according to the Associated Press. The comments were seen as a response to Khan’s social media post accusing Army chief Gen. Asim Munir of being “mentally unstable” and responsible for the collapse of Pakistan’s democratic framework.

Khan, who has been in prison since 2023 following a corruption conviction, continues to face multiple cases. His party, PTI, has repeatedly demanded regular access for his family amid rumours about his health. Last week, authorities allowed Khan’s sister to meet him at Adiala Jail as supporters staged demonstrations outside.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 08:06 PM (IST)
