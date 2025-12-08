Japan Hit By Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake; Tsunami Warning Issued

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldJapan Hit By Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake; Tsunami Warning Issued

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
A major earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck Japan on Monday evening, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning for parts of the country’s northeast. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at a depth of 53.1 km, with its epicentre located 73 km east-northeast of Misawa in northern Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned that tsunami waves up to three metres high could hit coastal areas, triggering alerts across multiple prefectures as strong tremors were felt across the region.

Tsunami Alerts For Northern Prefectures

The JMA confirmed that tsunami warnings were issued for Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate after the powerful quake jolted large parts of northern and eastern Japan. The tremors reportedly struck off the coasts of Aomori and Hokkaido, prompting immediate alerts for waves up to three metres. Authorities urged residents in low-lying coastal areas to move to higher ground.

The USGS recorded the quake at 14:15 UTC, noting its significant depth and proximity to key population centres in the north. Local reports described strong shaking across the region, though initial assessments of damage were still awaited.

Japan’s History Of Strong Earthquakes

Japan frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire. In July this year, a magnitude-5.5 quake struck near the remote Tokara island chain in Kagoshima, though no tsunami warning was issued at that time.

Neighbouring Russia also saw major seismic activity earlier this year. In July, an 8.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Kamchatka region, generating tsunami waves across nearby coastal areas-the strongest quake recorded globally in 14 years.

Japan continues to carry the legacy of the devastating 2011 megathrust earthquake, a 9.1-magnitude event that triggered a catastrophic tsunami and caused widespread destruction.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Japan Earthquake Breaking News Japan ABP Live
