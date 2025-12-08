'No Bulldozers Without Due Process'; Delhi HC Halts Centre’s Demolition Move At Ajmer Dargah

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi high court on Monday restrained the Centre from carrying out demolitions in and around the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, ruling that no structure can be removed without first giving affected individuals an opportunity to be heard.

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta was hearing a petition filed by Meharaj Miya, a khadim (priest) at the Dargah, challenging a November 22, 2025 notice issued by the Centre-appointed Nazim directing the removal of alleged encroachments. The notice had ordered that cupboards, boxes and shops within the premises be cleared by November 27, failing which the Dargah Committee would remove them “without any further notice.”

Calling the notice “as vague as it can get,” the court observed, “You (Centre) just can’t go with a bulldozer and wipe everything out. If there is some structure, you must give individuals notice before taking action.” It further directed that the principles of natural justice be followed, requiring show cause notices and reasoned decisions before any removal.

Court Flags Absence Of Dargah Committee

The bench noted that the notice referred to action by a Dargah Committee, however, no such committee has yet been formed by the Centre. The court therefore ordered the government to expedite the formation of the committee, stating this was necessary “to obviate the present state of affairs.”

Petitioners Argue Nazim Lacked Authority

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the Nazim is not empowered under the Dargah Khwaja Saheb Act to issue such orders and that the notice was passed arbitrarily, without giving stakeholders an opportunity to respond. The structures in question such as areas occupied by Gaddi Nashins are believed to be around 800 years old, he added.

Farasat also reminded the court that it had previously directed the Centre to constitute a Dargah Committee within three months, a directive still not fulfilled.

Centre Cites Security Concerns

Appearing for the Centre, counsel Amit Tiwari said the removal order was issued due to security concerns ahead of a major festival in January expected to draw around 5,000 pilgrims. He claimed that the structures were unauthorized and that occupants could not produce documents proving lawful possession. He also confirmed that the Dargah Committee had not yet been constituted.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on February 23.