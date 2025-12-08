Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews'No Bulldozers Without Due Process'; Delhi HC Halts Centre’s Demolition Move At Ajmer Dargah

'No Bulldozers Without Due Process'; Delhi HC Halts Centre’s Demolition Move At Ajmer Dargah

The court questioned the Centre’s vague removal notice and stressed that no structure near the Dargah can be touched without issuing proper notices and forming Committee.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 08:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Delhi high court on Monday restrained the Centre from carrying out demolitions in and around the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, ruling that no structure can be removed without first giving affected individuals an opportunity to be heard.

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta was hearing a petition filed by Meharaj Miya, a khadim (priest) at the Dargah, challenging a November 22, 2025 notice issued by the Centre-appointed Nazim directing the removal of alleged encroachments. The notice had ordered that cupboards, boxes and shops within the premises be cleared by November 27, failing which the Dargah Committee would remove them “without any further notice.”

Calling the notice “as vague as it can get,” the court observed, “You (Centre) just can’t go with a bulldozer and wipe everything out. If there is some structure, you must give individuals notice before taking action.” It further directed that the principles of natural justice be followed, requiring show cause notices and reasoned decisions before any removal.

Court Flags Absence Of Dargah Committee

The bench noted that the notice referred to action by a Dargah Committee, however, no such committee has yet been formed by the Centre. The court therefore ordered the government to expedite the formation of the committee, stating this was necessary “to obviate the present state of affairs.”

Petitioners Argue Nazim Lacked Authority

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the Nazim is not empowered under the Dargah Khwaja Saheb Act to issue such orders and that the notice was passed arbitrarily, without giving stakeholders an opportunity to respond. The structures in question such as areas occupied by Gaddi Nashins are believed to be around 800 years old, he added.

Farasat also reminded the court that it had previously directed the Centre to constitute a Dargah Committee within three months, a directive still not fulfilled.

Centre Cites Security Concerns

Appearing for the Centre, counsel Amit Tiwari said the removal order was issued due to security concerns ahead of a major festival in January expected to draw around 5,000 pilgrims. He claimed that the structures were unauthorized and that occupants could not produce documents proving lawful possession. He also confirmed that the Dargah Committee had not yet been constituted.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on February 23.

Also read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 08:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Centre Ajmer Sharif Bulldozer
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
News
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
News
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
News
‘Democracy & Pakistan Don’t Go Together’: India’s Sharp Remarks As Imran Khan-Army Clash Escalates
‘Democracy & Pakistan Don’t Go Together’: India’s Sharp Remarks As Imran Khan-Army Clash Escalates
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget