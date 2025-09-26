Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SL Asia Cup Super 4: Predicted Playing XIs For The Match

IND vs SL Asia Cup Super 4: Predicted Playing XIs For The Match

India face Sri Lanka in a Super 4 clash at Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. Check out their predicted playing XIs ahead of the clash which is set to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The stage is set for an India vs Sri Lanka clash at the ACC Asia Cup 2025, with the action at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium just a few hours away. 

When these two sides last met in the tournament, it was the 2023 edition's final, which the former completely dominated.

Fast forward to this edition, and the script looks eerily similar. Riding on their red-hot form, the Men in Blue have already punched their ticket to the final, where a showdown with Pakistan awaits. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are still hunting for their first win in the Super 4 stage, eliminated from the tournament.

With the contest scheduled to light up Dubai at 8:00 PM IST, the playing XIs are still under wraps, but as anticipation builds, let's take a look at the predicted IND vs SL Asia Cup XIs.

Asia Cup Super 4: IND vs SL Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka Predicted XI - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

With the Men in Blue already having qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final, their pace attack spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, might be rested in this match, just like he was in the group stage match against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are, as mentioned earlier, winless in the Asia Cup Super 4 so far, and with this being their last match, would want to walk away with a win, that too against a difficult oppontent like India.

Therefore, they are expected to go with the same lineup as their last match, in which they gave a tough fight to Pakistan.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
IND Vs SL Live Score India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL Asia Cup IND Vs SL Playing 11 Asia Cup Super 4 India Vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 India Playing XI IND Vs SL Playing XI Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup Live Score Sri Lanka Playing Xi Ind Vs Sl Players
Opinion
