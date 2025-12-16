Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, has delivered a series of unusually frank and at times scathing assessments of President Donald Trump, his second-term agenda and some of his closest allies in a set of extensive interviews published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday.

Across more than 10 interviews conducted as part of a broader reporting project on Trump’s return to power, Wiles spoke openly about her experience working alongside the president, offering unvarnished opinions that shed light on internal tensions within the administration, CNN reported.

‘An Alcoholic’s Personality,’ Despite Being a Teetotaler

In an interview with author Chris Whipple, Wiles, 68, described Trump as having what she called an “alcoholic’s personality” — a striking characterisation given that the president is widely known to abstain from alcohol. The remark formed part of Whipple’s reporting on Trump’s second term and his governing style.

Wiles also acknowledged that Trump’s desire for revenge played a significant role in shaping his actions during the term. She said many decisions were driven by a motivation for retribution, reflecting what she portrayed as a deeply personal approach to power.

Policy Disputes, Venezuela and Ignored Advice

The chief of staff further claimed that Trump was seeking regime change in Venezuela through a campaign of boat bombings — an assertion that differs from the administration’s official explanations for the strikes. She also recounted several policy disputes in which, she said, the president brushed aside her advice, particularly on issues related to deportations and presidential pardons.

Her comments suggest a pattern of internal disagreement, even as she continued to operate at the centre of the administration during a period marked by aggressive foreign policy posturing and hardline domestic decisions.

Sharp Words for Elon Musk and JD Vance

Wiles did not limit her candour to the president. Turning to Elon Musk, the Tesla chief executive and one of the most influential figures around the administration, she described him as an “avowed” ketamine user and labelled him an “odd, odd duck”.

She said she was “aghast” when Musk moved to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), though she conceded that his rapid, results-driven approach was part of his broader philosophy.

“Elon’s attitude is you have to get it done fast. If you’re an incrementalist, you just won’t get your rocket to the moon,” Wiles said. “And so with that attitude, you’re going to break some China. But no rational person could think the USAID process was a good one. Nobody.”

Wiles also offered a blunt assessment of Vice President JD Vance, saying he had been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade”, according to a report by Deadline.

The remarks, striking for their openness and severity, provide a rare glimpse into the thinking of one of the most powerful figures in the White House, and underline the sharp personalities, ideological clashes and unresolved tensions shaping Trump’s second term in office.