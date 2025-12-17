Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden bilateral visit to Ethiopia has been marked by a powerful diplomatic gesture, as the African nation conferred on him its highest civilian award, underscoring the growing strategic warmth between New Delhi and Addis Ababa.

During a ceremonial event held at the Addis International Convention Centre on December 16, Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed presented Prime Minister Modi with the prestigious “Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia.” The honour recognises Modi’s contribution to deepening India–Ethiopia relations and his wider role as an influential global statesman.

A Historic Honour In A Historic Land

Accepting the award with visible humility, Prime Minister Modi described Ethiopia as one of the world’s most ancient civilisations and thanked its leadership and citizens for the rare distinction. He praised Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s leadership, particularly his emphasis on unity, sustainability and inclusive national development, noting that Ethiopia’s progress resonates strongly with India’s own development journey, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

The ceremony symbolised more than a personal accolade—it reflected Ethiopia’s recognition of India as a long-term and trusted partner in Africa, with shared values rooted in independence, cooperation and people-centric growth.

Education As The Bedrock Of Partnership

In his address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted education as a defining pillar of India–Ethiopia relations. He recalled that Indian teachers and educators have been contributing to Ethiopia’s academic and institutional development for over a century, helping shape generations of Ethiopian professionals.

This enduring educational link, he said, continues to serve as a foundation for broader cooperation in areas such as capacity-building, skills development and human resource exchange, reinforcing a partnership built on knowledge rather than transactions.

Award Dedicated To Shared Generations

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the people of both nations who have sustained bilateral ties across decades. Expressing gratitude on behalf of India’s population, he said the recognition reflects a shared journey and a renewed commitment to the aspirations of the Global South.

On social media, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “I am honoured to receive the ‘Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia.’ I dedicate this award to the 140 crore people of India.”

Looking Ahead: Friendship and Global Cooperation

Recalling his recent meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the G20 Summit in South Africa, Modi said the Ethiopian leader had warmly invited him to visit the country. Accepting that invitation at the earliest opportunity, he described the visit as an expression of friendship and brotherhood.

Reaffirming India’s long-term commitment, Modi said both countries are keen to broaden cooperation to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities, with education and people-to-people ties remaining at the heart of future engagement.