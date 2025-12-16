'Car Diplomacy' Draws Attention As Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Drives PM Modi In His Vehicle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ethiopia on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, during the second leg of his four-day, three-nation tour. During the visit, he is set to hold discussions with Ethiopia’s top leadership to further strengthen bilateral relations. In Addis Ababa, India and Ethiopia signed memorandums of understanding in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at the Ethiopian National Palace.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali personally received PM Modi at Addis Ababa International Airport and later drove him to his hotel in his own car. En route, Abiy Ahmed took Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, stops that were not part of the official itinerary, and briefed him on different varieties of Ethiopian coffee.

‘Car Diplomacy’ Puts Spotlight on PM Modi’s Visit

The sight of Prime Ministers Abiy Ahmed and Narendra Modi travelling together in a single car has once again brought “car diplomacy” into focus. Similar moments have recently drawn attention during PM Modi’s overseas engagements.

Earlier, Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II had himself driven PM Modi to the Jordan Museum. In recent days, several such instances have placed PM Modi at the centre of informal yet symbolic diplomatic gestures.

After welcoming me at Addis Ababa airport, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali drove me to the Science Museum in the city. This Museum showcases different aspects of science and innovation and how they can be harnessed for Ethiopia’s progress.@AbiyAhmedAli pic.twitter.com/BKxxCBfKdk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2025

From Jordan to Ethiopia, Repeated Symbolic Gestures

According to a PTI report, during informal interactions, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali also explained to his Indian counterpart the different varieties of Ethiopian coffee. The special welcome extended by the Nobel Peace Prize–winning Ethiopian leader was seen as a reflection of his deep respect for PM Modi.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Celebrating centuries-old India–Ethiopia ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Addis Ababa on his first bilateral visit to Ethiopia. In a special gesture, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali personally received him at the airport. The Prime Minister was accorded a warm and colourful welcome.” Jaiswal added that Ethiopia is a key partner of India in the Global South and also a fellow BRICS partner.

Before Ethiopia, PM Modi was on a visit to Jordan, where he met King Abdullah II at the Al Husseiniya Palace on Monday, December 15, 2025, ahead of delegation-level talks. During the visit, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II personally drove PM Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman, marking a symbolic moment in the Indian Prime Minister’s historic visit to the West Asian nation.

A video of PM Modi’s drive with the Jordanian Crown Prince also surfaced, showing the royal family member at the wheel while the Indian Prime Minister sat in the front passenger seat. PM Modi later shared a glimpse of the drive on social media platform X, writing, “En route to The Jordan Museum with Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.”