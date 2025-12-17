Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘Evil Forces of Radical Islamic Terrorism’: Trump on Sydney Shooting, Urges Unity At Hanukkah Reception

Trump condemns the Sydney Hanukkah attack, honours victims at the White House, and urges nations to unite against radical Islamic terrorism.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump used a White House Hanukkah reception to honour the victims of a deadly terror attack in Australia, urging countries worldwide to stand together against radical Islam. The remarks came after an Islamic State-inspired assault on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, where 15 people lost their lives.

Opening the ceremony on the third night of the Jewish festival, Trump paused to acknowledge the tragedy before a gathered audience, setting a solemn tone for the evening. He paid tribute to those killed in the mass shooting and reaffirmed his long-standing support for the Jewish community.

‘Stand Together Against Evil Forces’

Speaking directly on the global threat of extremism, the president stressed the need for unity in confronting terrorism. He said all nations must act collectively against what he described as the “evil forces of radical Islamic terrorism”, while underlining his personal commitment to the Jewish people.

Trump told attendees that he would “always” remain a friend and champion of the Jewish community, reinforcing that message during the White House event.

Message of Solidarity With Australia

Extending his condolences beyond the room, Trump sent “love and prayers” to the people of Australia as they mourned the attack. He said the United States stood with those grieving the loss of life and expressed hope for the recovery of the injured.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
