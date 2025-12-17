Trump Administration Extends Travel Ban To Palestine And Five More Nations- Check Full List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Trump administration has widened its travel restrictions, formally barring entry for citizens of five additional countries and imposing a full restriction on individuals travelling on Palestinian-Authority-issued documents. The move also introduces new partial limits on travellers from 15 other nations.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, is part of what the White House described as an effort to “tighten US entry standards” following the arrest of an Afghan national suspected in the Thanksgiving weekend shooting of two National Guard troops near the White House. Officials said the expanded Trump travel ban is aimed at addressing security risks from countries where US authorities “lack sufficient information to assess the risks” posed by visitors.

Earlier Travel Bans Announced In June

In June, Donald Trump had already unveiled travel bans covering citizens of 12 countries, while nationals from seven others were placed under heightened restrictions, echoing the controversial immigration measures of his first term.

Those facing full bans included Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. At the same time, stricter entry rules were applied to Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela through visa and screening restrictions rather than outright prohibitions.

Full Ban Expanded To Five Countries

Under the latest proclamation, the administration has extended full travel bans to citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria.

In a particularly sensitive move, the White House also imposed a full restriction on individuals using Palestinian-Authority-issued documents, effectively barring most Palestinians from entry except under narrow, case-by-case exemptions.

Officials argued that the affected states suffer from “widespread corruption, fraudulent or unreliable civil documents and criminal records,” which undermine US vetting processes. High visa overstay rates and, in some cases, governments’ refusal to accept deported nationals were also cited.

Nearly 30 Countries Affected

With the original 12 countries, the five newly added nations and the Palestinian document category, the Trump travel ban now approaches what critics have described as a “30 countries list.” Critics argue the measures disproportionately affect Muslim-majority and politically unstable nations.

The White House rejected those claims, insisting the criteria are “global and fact-based.” Officials pointed to what they described as a “general lack of stability and government control” in many of the affected countries, arguing that such conditions make it difficult to verify identities, confirm criminal histories or properly assess immigration risks.

Partial Restrictions Imposed On 15 More Countries

Beyond full bans, the proclamation also adds 15 countries to the list facing partial restrictions: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

These measures include tighter visa screening, limits on certain visa categories and additional travel conditions such as waivers or enhanced documentation. The administration said these countries have high visa overstay rates, weak identity-management systems or inconsistent cooperation with US immigration enforcement, particularly on deportations.

White House Signals Conditions for Review, Legal Challenges Expected

In the proclamation, the administration said the restrictions are intended to “garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws, and advance other important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives.”

It added that countries could be removed from the list if they improve information-sharing, document integrity and cooperation on removals. Legal challenges are expected, with civil-rights groups and immigration advocates arguing the new measures revive the logic of earlier “Muslim bans” and overstep executive authority on immigration.