Nightclub Tragedy: 2-Day Transit Remand Granted, Luthra Brothers To Be Taken To Goa

HomeNewsNightclub Tragedy: 2-Day Transit Remand Granted, Luthra Brothers To Be Taken To Goa

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Goa Police on Tuesday took custody of the deported Luthra brothers in New Delhi and secured 2-day transit remand before bringing them to Goa. The police team, along with the accused, is expected to reach Goa by tomorrow morning. Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the Birch By Romeo Lane nightclub in north Goa’s Arpora, were arrested by Goa police on Tuesday after being deported from Thailand and brought to Delhi, officials said. The arrests come days after a massive fire at their nightclub on December 6 killed 25 people. The Delhi-based businessmen had fled to Thailand’s Phuket shortly after the blaze. 

Arrest Made At Delhi Airport

According to officials, the Goa police arrested the Luthra brothers immediately after they were brought out of Delhi airport following their deportation from Thailand. The duo had been staying in Phuket after leaving India, allegedly just 90 minutes after the fire broke out at their nightclub.

The December 6 fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub triggered widespread outrage, with authorities launching a probe into alleged lapses and safety violations. Twenty-five people lost their lives in the blaze, making it one of the deadliest nightclub fires in recent years.

Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi court

Before their arrest, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra had applied for anticipatory bail from Thailand. During the hearing, their counsel argued before a Delhi court that the brothers were not absconders and were willing to cooperate with the investigation. It was also submitted that they had not been served any notice to join the probe and that warrants had been issued directly.

However, the Delhi court rejected their anticipatory bail plea, clearing the way for their arrest upon arrival in India. The court did not grant them protection from arrest, citing the seriousness of the allegations linked to the nightclub fire.

Officials said the Goa police had been coordinating with central agencies and immigration authorities to ensure the return of the accused. With their arrest now complete, investigators are expected to question the brothers regarding the circumstances leading to the fire, alleged negligence, and compliance with safety norms at the nightclub.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 08:16 PM (IST)
