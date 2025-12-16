The Hyderabad-based family of Sajid Akram, one of the two gunmen involved in the shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that killed 15 people, had minimal contact with him for years and had severed ties after he married a Christian, according to reports on Tuesday.

Akram, who was shot dead by Australian police during the attack, was originally from Hyderabad but remained largely disconnected from his family in India, Telangana police said, as investigators continued to piece together his background and movements before the attack.

Family Shocked, Deny Knowledge of Radicalisation

Indian police have been in touch with Akram’s relatives in Hyderabad as part of the investigation. Quoting a Telangana police statement, Reuters reported that the family had expressed shock at the incident and denied any awareness of Akram’s alleged radical beliefs or activities.

“The family members have expressed no knowledge of his radical mindset or activities, nor of the circumstances that led to his radicalisation,” the statement said.

A report by The News Minute said Akram’s brother, who lives in Hyderabad, told the outlet that Sajid had left the city for Australia more than 25 years ago and that the family cut ties after his marriage. The brother was not identified in the report.

Philippines Travel, Property Dispute and Ongoing Probe

Akram’s Indian nationality was confirmed on Tuesday by the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration, which also disclosed details of his recent travel. Dana Sandoval, a spokesperson for the bureau, said Sajid Akram, 50, an Indian national and Australian resident, travelled to the Philippines with his son, Naveed Akram, 24, on November 1, 2025, arriving from Sydney.

Australian police have said the father travelled on an Indian passport, while the son used an Australian passport. The purpose of the trip remains under investigation, with officials cited by Reuters saying it is not yet conclusive whether the visit had links to any terrorist group or involved training.

The death toll from Sunday’s shootout stands at 16, including Sajid Akram. His son and alleged accomplice, Naveed Akram, remains in critical condition in hospital after being shot and is under police guard.

According to The News Minute, a government source said Akram’s father had bought an apartment in Hyderabad after returning from Saudi Arabia many years ago. Sajid left for Australia in 1998 on a student visa, and Indian agencies have found in a preliminary probe that he visited Hyderabad a few years ago, during which a property-related dispute reportedly occurred between the brothers. Other family members in Hyderabad are also expected to be questioned.

Telangana police said the factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son “appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana”, as investigations continue across multiple countries into the deadly Bondi Beach attack.