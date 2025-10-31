India vs South Africa Women's Final Could Be Washed Out - Who Will Be Crowned Champions?

Thanks to a brilliant innings by Jemimah Rodrigues, India defeated Australia by 5 wickets in the semi-final, booking a spot in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final.

The title clash against South Africa is set for November 2nd at Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, but rain threatens to disrupt the match.

According to AccuWeather, humid conditions with a 32°C temperature are expected, with a 63% chance of rain and 13% probability of a storm in the afternoon, raising concerns for Team India.

Is there a Reserve Day for Women's World Cup Final?

ICC has arranged a reserve day on November 3rd, but if rain cancels both days, South Africa will be declared the winner, having topped the points table and beaten India in the league stage. Fans will be hoping for a dry day to witness a fair final.

What Happens If Women’s World Cup Final Is Cancelled due to rain?

If rain forces ICC ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 final to be called off on November 2nd, the ICC has a reserve day on November 3rd to ensure the match is played.

However, if bad weather prevents the game on both days, South Africa will be declared champions. The African team finished above India in the points table and also defeated them in the league stage, giving them the edge. Indian fans will be hoping for clear skies so that the final can be decided on the field.

Highest-ever run chase

In IND vs AUS Women's World Cup semifinal, India achieved the highest-ever run chase in women’s ODI World Cup knockout matches.

This is also the first time in World Cup knockout history, across both men’s and women’s cricket, that a team has successfully chased a target exceeding 300 runs. Previously, New Zealand’s 298-run chase against South Africa in 2015 held the record. India’s women have now rewritten the record books.